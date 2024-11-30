Meet the couple who transformed historic church into stunning family home set to star on TV

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We live in a fairly small detached house with teenagers and we needed more space,” says David. “When you look around for what you get for your money, £500,000 only got us a slightly larger version of what we already had.

“We were looking at some auction properties and someone suggested a church conversion. We hadn’t really ever considered doing anything like that but we went to look at it and we really loved the space so we bid for it and won.”

The couple bought Brockholes Methodist Church in Holme Valley, near Huddersfield, for £270,000 in May 2022. What happened next is set to be broadcast on HGTV’s Derelict Rescue on Monday, December 2.

Aga and David Chandler. Picture supplied by Air TV.

The episode, titled “Divine Design”, sees David and Aga take on the ambitious conversion with enthusiasm.

Following plannning permission, the couple gave themselves a year to do the build with the hope of moving in by Christmas 2023.

However, by the summer it became clear that this wasn’t going to be possible and, with work almost completed, the family is planning to move into their new home in the next few weeks.

Built in 1906 to serve the local village, Brockholes Methodist Church was the hub of the community.

The former Brockholes Methodist Church. Picture supplied by Air TV

The church has retained many of its original features, with the impressive tracery window at its heart.

The pews were filled by local worshippers for more than a century until the church closed its doors in 2021.

David and Aga’s vision was to create a modern family home.

"We didn’t want it to feel like some of these conversions where you gut the inside and it feels like you’re living in a large empty church,” says David.

The mezzanine level of the former Brockholes Methodist Church. Picture supplied by Air TV

“We wanted to put floors and walls in and have distinct rooms so it felt more like a house than a church.”

He describes the build as ‘stressful’. The couple parted ways with their builder last year and since then have been doing a lot of the work themselves.

“We’ve been doing it on a real shoestring. Doubling our budget, like you see on some property programmes, wasn’t an option for us because we just didn’t have that money,” David says.

“We had £300,000 on our self-build mortgage and a little bit from our parents but there wasn’t anything else to come. I think we’ll finish it having spent £330,000.”

David stripped out the church himself, taking all of the old thick plaster off the walls, hand digging out the old altar floor and its huge stone steps before levelling the ground.

“There’s been 18 months of blood, sweat and tears and me coming here every spare moment doing a lot of the work myself,” he says.

The couple have now completely transformed the space into an ‘upside down’ house with the main living space upstairs and bedrooms on the ground floor.

The space that housed the original church organ has been turned into a cosy guest bedroom and the rest of the ground floor has been made into two bedrooms for the children, a luxury wet room, an office and, at the far end, a spacious master bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

Upstairs, a newly-created mezzanine has opened up the home’s living space. Beneath the church’s original pitch pine beams is an open plan lounge and dining area. Across a suspended bridge is the new kitchen.

In the basement, the old concrete floor was dug up and replaced with modern underfloor heating and stylish bamboo flooring, creating a warm and calm studio for yoga teacher Aga. The rest of the time it will double up as a cinema room.

David and Aga were keen to reuse as much of the wood from the original church as possible, creating a dining table out of the pulpit base.

The top of the pulpit is to be a bathtub.

“We are doing everything we can to keep things in the building,” he says.

The work isn’t quite finished yet, there are still a few jobs to complete, including the main feature staircase.

However, despite the stress, David says he has enjoyed the process of building his own home.

“"I’m an engineer and I really like solving these problems and doing the work. If we had loads of time it would be amazing. The difficulty is the time constraint,” he says.

“We’re kind of getting there but we need to put in skirting, doors and window sills.”

He adds: “I think it’s easy to be very critical of what you’re doing but we’ve done a lot in the time we’ve had.

“My favourite part of the house is upstairs in the open plan space.

“We’ve got this beautiful feature window that we paid a huge amount of money to be double glazed and you get these great views out of the windows that were never there before.”