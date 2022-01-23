Meet the Yorkshire farming couple building their dream home in Portugal

The couple visited the country in 1999 and were bowled over by its scenery, way of life, food and the welcoming nature of its locals.

Almost 10 years on Jim, who runs Warrendale Wagyu which is part of the Warrendale Farms empire in East Yorkshire, bought a four bedroom villa on the Amendoeira Golf Resort, in the Algarve, but now they have tasked some award-winning architects to build the home of their dreams in the area.

The pair have two daughters, Charlotte and Natasha, with whom they enjoy family holidays to the area, as well as making the most of the resort which features a host of facilities.

Jim and Rachel Bloom

The new home will be used for around three months a year - with the couple heading to the Algarve for a month at a time, three times a year.

Rachel said: "We love the countryside feel at Amendoeira. It’s right in the middle of the Algarve, just 10 minutes from the coast. That means that everything feels relaxing and the local area isn’t overrun with tourists, even in the height of summer.”

But having spent so much time in the area and deciding they loved the lazy mornings by the pool and afternoons spent reading in the sun, they realised it was time to build their dream home there.

The couple on the plot of land where their dream home will be built

They are now building a new villa at Palmares Ocean Resort.

Jim said: "We wanted to build our own dream villa. The location at Palmares is phenomenal, nestled between the Alvor Estuary and the bay of Lagos and a great investment opportunity.

"Between the golf course and its proximity to the beach, the views are magnificent. And the location next to the beautiful town of Lagos is perfect. Everything about Palmares told us that this was that special place to build our dream home.”

The pair will live in one of the villas and use the other to provide income to supplement their retirement.

How their new home could look

They have worked with Pritzker Prize-winning RCR Arquitectes to create their home, which will feature ocean views.

Rachel added: "The design process has been very easy and certainly a most unique experience.