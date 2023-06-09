All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

More than a third of Sheffield Council homes are breaking new electrical safety law

Around 34 per cent of Sheffield Council homes are breaking the law on electrical safety after standards changed – but the council says it is under control.
By Molly Williams
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 07:53 BST

All homes were required to have electrical safety checks every 10 years until the law changed in recent years, requiring certificates to be no more than five years old. Fines of £30,000 can be issued to those who fail to meet this standard.

Councillor Paul Turpin raised concern at the council falling far short of the mark at a housing committee meeting today saying if the homes do not become compliant the penalties could “bankrupt” the authority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “That is a serious non compliance with the law. There are about 13,000 homes without a valid electrical safety certificate.

Most Popular
Concern as more than a third of Sheffield Council homes are breaking new electrical safety lawConcern as more than a third of Sheffield Council homes are breaking new electrical safety law
Concern as more than a third of Sheffield Council homes are breaking new electrical safety law

“That is potentially incredibly dangerous and the council could face fines of up to £30,000 for each instance. If they all came in, the council would be bankrupt overnight.”

Janet Sharpe, director of housing, said the situation was under control.

She said: “You’re absolutely right, the legislation changed recently [in 2021]. We were fully compliant with a 10 year programme for certificates. The legislation changed and brought that to five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Through our capital programme we have got contractors on site that are doing all the electrical upgrades. We have also got a plan that is going to get us to that five year compliance. We have shared that plan with the regulator and like many other local authorities and landlords in the city, everybody is in that transition and moving forward.

“We are aiming to be compliant at the earliest opportunity.

“[The regulator is] satisfied and happy with us as long as we follow that plan.”

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffieldPaul Turpin