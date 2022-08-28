Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately for Grade II* listed Moreby Hall just outside Stillingfleet and six miles south of the city of York, a new life beckons.

The Jacobean-style property, built between 1828 and 1831 and designed by renowned architect Anthony Salvin, is being turned into homes set in 10 acres of private parkland overlooking the River Ouse.

It was commissioned for Henry Preston, High Sheriff of Yorkshire, and his family still owned the estate into the 20th century.

Thanks to its listing, many of the exceptional period features will be retained.

Phase one of the conversion is the former servants’ quarters, which will become seven mews-style homes and two apartments with prices from £395,000 for a two-bedroom apartment and from £450,000 for the mews properties. These are arranged around a pretty courtyard with a central fountain.

The next phase is to turn the main house into 11 luxury apartments.

Leeds-based design and build company Nicholas and Nicholas planned and are executing the scheme that won approval from the planning authority.

Nick Gallagher of Nicholas and Nicholas says: “It is an amazing property in a great location, just a five minute drive from the A64, but it was too big for a modern day family with 18 bedrooms in the main hall plus vast formal rooms, 15 bedrooms in the servants wing and ancillary workshops and buildings.

“We are giving Moreby Hall a new use while keeping and restoring its original features and Historic England have been very supportive of this.”

Properties on the market include the Footman’s Lodge, £395,000, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with vaulted ceilings and on one level with a separate entrance and two parking spaces.

The Bath House, a mews house with two double bedrooms and one bathroom, is on two floors and accessed from the central courtyard of the old servants quarters which have been converted.

The beautifully restored leaded windows are a particular feature and this property also has parking for two cars and is for sale at £450,000.