Mortgage expert Andrew Milnes on borrowing options over the age of 50

Whether it's to supplement retirement income, manage existing debts, fund home improvements, or even help family members get a foot on the property ladder, later life lending is far from a one-size-fits-all solution.

The good news is that gaining the financial support you need in later life may be closer to home than you think. With a range of options available, gaining a solid understanding of the solutions that align most closely with your individual circumstances and aspirations is key to making an informed decision. Here are some of the key property-based financial solutions you may wish to consider:

Standard residential mortgages: The perception of conventional mortgages for borrowers aged 50 and above has shifted considerably. Many lenders no longer impose rigid age cut-offs, with some even offering products that extend well into your nineties – for example, lending up to age 95 is becoming more common. This reflects lenders' growing recognition that borrowing money in later life is increasingly the norm, especially with people living and often working longer, alongside their desire for greater financial flexibility in retirement.

Andrew Milnes, of the Mortgage Advice Bureau, Bingley

If you continue to receive a regular income that can cover the repayments, you may be eligible for a standard residential mortgage that’s specifically tailored for later life customers. These mortgages are assessed based on affordability, taking into account retirement income and existing commitments.

Retirement Interest-Only (RIO) mortgages: RIO mortgages allow you to unlock funds tied up in your property’s value, with the crucial caveat that you must be able to afford the regular interest payments. The capital is typically repaid when the property is sold, often upon death or moving into long-term care. This option can be appealing for those with sufficient income to cover interest payments, but who wish to retain full ownership of their home.

Lifetime mortgages: A lifetime mortgage allows you to unlock a lump sum from your home's value, without the need to commit to regular repayments unless you choose to. The interest accrues over time and is typically repaid, along with the original loan, when the property is eventually sold. You retain ownership of your home for life, and the loan is usually repaid from the sale of the property when you pass away or move into long-term care. This can be an attractive option for those who are asset-rich but cash-poor, and who don’t wish to make regular payments.

From navigating the nuances of later life lending products to working out what you can afford, there’s a lot to think about. That’s where the expertise of a mortgage adviser becomes invaluable. They’ll help you weigh the pros and cons of each option, explain the long-term implications, and ensure you make an informed decision that aligns with your financial wellbeing. An adviser will also explore all available products from across the market - many of which you won’t be able to access on the high street.