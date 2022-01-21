Research conducted by floral greeting card company Flowercard shows the ranking of various houseplants based on the number of their posts, views and searches.
Most popular houseplants on TikTok
Below are the houseplants ranked from most popular to least popular.
1. Cactus
The cactus plant has had 1.7 billion views.
2. Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera has had 1.4 billion views.
3. Venus Flytrap
This plant has had 477.1 million views.
4. Angel Trumpet
This has had 455.6 million views.
5. Prince of Orange
This plant has had 260.2 million views.
6. Pitcher Plant
It has 143.2 million views.
7. Tulips
It has 130.1 million views.
8. Pothos
It has 70.3 million views.
9. Snake Plant
It has 66.9 million views.
10. Hibiscus
It has 65.2 million views.
The cactus is known to be the most low-maintenance plant in the world and is the most viewed houseplant on TikTok. It is hard to kill and despite their history as desert plants which thrive in tropical conditions, many cacti make for perfect houseplants anywhere in the world if positioned in a sunny spot and are watered sparingly.
Aloe Vera is the second most popular houseplant on TikTok and is known as nature’s healer for cuts and burns. It has a long medicinal history and it is now more common than ever to grow your own aloe at home.
Venus flytraps are the most recognised carnivorous plant and are popular in many countries as houseplants. This plant thrives in sunny, dry conditions and to keep it away from pests like fungus gnats which can be difficult to get rid of.
Most popular houseplants on Instagram
Below are the houseplants ranked from most popular to least popular on Instagram based on number of posts.
1. Cactus
The cactus has had 18.8 million posts.
2. Tulips
The tulip has had 7.4 million posts.
3. Aloe Vera
It has had 4.6 million posts.
4. Hydrangea
It has been posted 3.5 million times.
5. Hibiscus
It has been posted 2.6 million times.
6. Echeveria
It has had 1.8 million posts.
7. Daffodils
It has been posted 1.7 million times.
8. Begonia
It has had 788,000 times.
9. Haworthia
It has 743,000 posts.
10. Crocus
It has been posted 709,100 times.
Most popular houseplants on Google for 2022
1. Aloe Vera
This plant has been searched 17.04 million times.
2. Cactus
There have been 15.09 million searches for the Cactus.
3. Hibiscus
It has been searched on Google 12.522 million times.
4. Hydrangea
It has been searched 9.407 million times.
5. Begonia
It has been searched on Google 8.866 million times.
6. Tulips
It has had 8.835 million Google searches.
7. Snake Plant
It has been searched 7.734 million times.
8. Daffodils
It has had 6.715 million Google searches.
9. Gardenias
It has been searched 6.569 million times.
10. Azaleas
It has had 6.511 million Google searches.