A garden of plants. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Research conducted by floral greeting card company Flowercard shows the ranking of various houseplants based on the number of their posts, views and searches.

Most popular houseplants on TikTok

Below are the houseplants ranked from most popular to least popular.

1. Cactus

The cactus plant has had 1.7 billion views.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has had 1.4 billion views.

3. Venus Flytrap

This plant has had 477.1 million views.

4. Angel Trumpet

This has had 455.6 million views.

5. Prince of Orange

This plant has had 260.2 million views.

6. Pitcher Plant

It has 143.2 million views.

7. Tulips

It has 130.1 million views.

8. Pothos

It has 70.3 million views.

9. Snake Plant

It has 66.9 million views.

10. Hibiscus

It has 65.2 million views.

The cactus is known to be the most low-maintenance plant in the world and is the most viewed houseplant on TikTok. It is hard to kill and despite their history as desert plants which thrive in tropical conditions, many cacti make for perfect houseplants anywhere in the world if positioned in a sunny spot and are watered sparingly.

Aloe Vera is the second most popular houseplant on TikTok and is known as nature’s healer for cuts and burns. It has a long medicinal history and it is now more common than ever to grow your own aloe at home.

Venus flytraps are the most recognised carnivorous plant and are popular in many countries as houseplants. This plant thrives in sunny, dry conditions and to keep it away from pests like fungus gnats which can be difficult to get rid of.

Most popular houseplants on Instagram

Below are the houseplants ranked from most popular to least popular on Instagram based on number of posts.

1. Cactus

The cactus has had 18.8 million posts.

2. Tulips

The tulip has had 7.4 million posts.

3. Aloe Vera

It has had 4.6 million posts.

4. Hydrangea

It has been posted 3.5 million times.

5. Hibiscus

It has been posted 2.6 million times.

6. Echeveria

It has had 1.8 million posts.

7. Daffodils

It has been posted 1.7 million times.

8. Begonia

It has had 788,000 times.

9. Haworthia

It has 743,000 posts.

10. Crocus

It has been posted 709,100 times.

Most popular houseplants on Google for 2022

1. Aloe Vera

This plant has been searched 17.04 million times.

2. Cactus

There have been 15.09 million searches for the Cactus.

3. Hibiscus

It has been searched on Google 12.522 million times.

4. Hydrangea

It has been searched 9.407 million times.

5. Begonia

It has been searched on Google 8.866 million times.

6. Tulips

It has had 8.835 million Google searches.

7. Snake Plant

It has been searched 7.734 million times.

8. Daffodils

It has had 6.715 million Google searches.

9. Gardenias

It has been searched 6.569 million times.

10. Azaleas