Move in for summer with West Yorkshire Homebuilder's Scheme

West Yorkshire homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is highlighting its Part Exchange Xtra scheme, designed to offer those looking to make a move a stress-free way to sell their current home.

The Part Exchange Xtra scheme sees the developer nominate an estate agent who will arrange viewings and enquiries of a homeowners existing property. Only then if the home doesn’t sell, Barratt and David Wilson Homes will become the guaranteed buyer, eliminating any estate agency fees or relying on a property chain.

The scheme is available on selected plots at the housebuilder’s developments across West Yorkshire.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

The living room in the Fewstone style home at Elysian Fields

“Our Part Exchange Xtra scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new home as soon as it’s ready.

“Our developments across the county offer unbeatable locations surrounded by great amenities and countryside views, making them the perfect place to settle down and discover your dream home.”

West Yorkshire is a vibrant and diverse region offering natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage. It is home to modern cities including Bradford that has just been named the UK’s City of Culture for 2025. West Yorkshire is also full of picturesque towns and charming countryside, ensuring residents can enjoy the best of both worlds.