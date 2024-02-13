All Sections
Much loved home full of happy memories for sale in one of Leeds most sought after suburbs

Leaving a happy and much loved home is always a wrench but family comes first and always has for Marilyn Stowe and her husband Grahame, which is why they are preparing to say goodbye to Woodley Chase in the sought after enclave of Alwoodley in North Leeds.The couple, now retired, are best known as highly successful lawyers with Marilyn making her name in the family law arena.
Sharon Dale
Sharon Dale
Published 13th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

She founded her own business Stowe Family Law in 1982 and she was the “go to” lawyer for helping women in particular to get a fair and final divorce settlement in an era when that was a tough ask.

Those on the opposite side of the table put their head in their hands when they realised they would be negotiating with her and she and her team left no stone unturned in rooting out hidden assets owned by high net worth individuals.

She sold her interest in the firm, which has clients in the UK, Europe, the Far East and America, and retired in 2017.

The huse was modelled on a property in WindsorThe huse was modelled on a property in Windsor
That meant more time to spend in the much loved, five-bedroom home, which she and Grahame bought 33 years ago after falling for its prime location, its potential and its charm.

“The house was built in 1954 and was copied from a house down in Windsor that the then owner had admired. After we bought it, we trebled the size of it and used architect Peter Langton who specialised in church architecture. He did a superb job,” says Marilyn, who adds:

“We have had 33 wonderful years here and the house is full of memories of children, parties and laughter .

“It is a peaceful, south-facing house that has been a happy home and a place for getting away from it all after a stressful day,” says Marilyn. “I am sorry to leave it but we have to go where our heart is so we are moving to London to be close to our son and our grandchildren.”

The formal dining roomThe formal dining room
She adds: “I hope whoever buys this house will be as happy here as we have been.”

Woodley Chase is on the market for £2.6m with Carter Jonas Harrogate and is a ten minute walk from Leeds Grammar School.

The property is set in three quarters of an acre of secluded gardens on Wigton Lane and should be a lure for keen golfers as it is also close to three golf courses.

Leeds city centre and Leeds/Bradford airport are both 15 minutes drive away.

The main reception room is extra largeThe main reception room is extra large
Inside, the ground floor includes a reception hall, a drawing room, sitting room, a large dining/living space and an oak panelled snug.

The dining kitchen with orangery has smart Poggenpohl cabinetry and there is also a utility room, cloakroom, sun lounge and conservatory on this level.

On the first floor is a galleried landing, a large principal bedroom with fitted dressing area and ensuite shower room. There are also two further bedroom suites with private bathrooms, along with two further bedrooms and a shower room

Outside, there are the glorious gardens, a driveway, two sets of electric entrance gates, an integral double garage and a detached single garage.

Call Carter Jonas, 01423 523423

