Bolt Works is a community of 122 sustainable rental homes, marking a new chapter for the town centre.

The pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments, which are managed by Placefirst, form Halifax’s first dedicated build-to-rent community.

The UK’s build-to-rent sector has grown to over 127,000 operational homes across the UK in 2025, with delivery accelerating significantly in recent years, according to the latest UK Build to Rent Market Update by Savills.

The Bolt Works in Halifax. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

There are a further 50,000 homes under construction, as well as 110,000 homes in the planning pipeline, including in the pre-application stage. The total size of the sector now stands at 287,000 homes, up five per cent compared to Q1 2024.

Leeds consented over 4,000 build-to-rent homes in 2023/2024.

Set off Cow Green in Halifax, Yorkshire’s latest development draws inspiration from the town’s rich industrial heritage, blending striking architecture with modern sustainable technologies, including solar panels, heat pumps, and MVHR (mechanical ventilation with heat recovery) systems to help lower bills and reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

The development integrates with Calderdale Council’s wider town centre regeneration strategy, including transformation of travel and public spaces through the A629 phase 2 Halifax town centre project.

Open plan living space in a two bedroom apartment at Bolt Works in Halifax. Picture supplied by Placefirst

Calderdale Council and Placefirst have worked in partnership to deliver the scheme.

The new homes support the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and places, reducing inequalities and climate action.

The development also supports the Calderdale The Next Chapter transformation work, delivering economic regeneration through an unprecedented level of investment.

The homes at Cow Green have been built on the site of a car park that was demolished in 2016 after being deemed unsafe. Calderdale Council approved Placefirst’s transformation of the site after considering uses that were “appropriate to its prominence”, being situated on a key gateway into Halifax.

A bedroom in a two bedroom apartment at Bolt Works in Halifax. Picture supplied by Placefirst

The scheme was funded primarily by Placefirst with contributions from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund and a loan from the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

Caddick Construction acted as the main contractor for the scheme, delivering the project in close collaboration with Placefirst and a team of expert consultants, including JM architects, Walker Sime, Roscoe, Hydrock, Stantec, TACE, and DEP Landscape Architecture.

Bolt Works was unveiled at an official ribbon-cutting event attended by the Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingstone, Placefirst and Calderdale Council.

Phil Jones, director of development at Placefirst, says: “Bolt Works is much more than bricks and mortar – we’ve built a community where people can feel at home right in the heart of Halifax.

"Today’s renters want more than a roof over their heads – they’re looking for great homes, in great locations, that fit their lifestyle, and that’s exactly what Bolt Works delivers.

“This project shows the huge potential in reimagining underused town centre spaces into neighbourhoods full of life, with great homes and spaces people are proud to call home. It’s been fantastic to work alongside Calderdale Council to make this vision a reality, and we’re excited to see the first residents bringing the place to life.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for climate action and housing, coun Scott Patient, says: “The new homes at Bolt Works support our priority for thriving towns and places, regenerating underused spaces and creating much-needed homes, in a great central location.

"The development contributes to wider regeneration work across Halifax and the Calderdale area, creating a place where people want to live, work, study and do business. I’m also pleased to see sustainability at the heart of the development, with innovative technologies used to improve energy efficiency and reduce the building’s environmental impact, supporting our climate objectives.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, inset, says: “Our multimillion-pound investment into this flagship scheme has helped to convert a run-down car park into over a hundred high quality and energy efficient homes in the heart of Halifax.

“This is devolution in action – strong partnership working to breathe new life into our disused brownfield sites and build a greener, more secure region which everyone is proud to call home.”

Steve Ford, regional managing director at Caddick Construction Yorkshire and North-East, adds: “The Bolt Works project has proved what’s possible when unused brownfield sites are redeveloped with the community at the forefront and we are proud to have been a part of this fantastic development for Halifax. We’re pleased to have officially handed over Bolt Works to Placefirst to now welcome the first residents.”