MWA secures planning for Riva Homes development
Working on behalf of RIVA Homes, a local, privately owned SME housebuilder, MWA developed a scheme that comprised two, three and four-bedroom properties.
Included in the plans are three affordable starter homes, alongside a new car park and beer garden for the Birkenshaw Liberal Club, which is adjacent to the site.
Marcus Walsh, Director at Martin Walsh Architectural, comments: “This has been a lengthy planning process, but certainly worth the wait. This development will have a positive impact locally, significantly improving the look and feel of unused and overgrown land.
“Working closely with the RIVA Homes team, we were able to create a housing scheme that complements the area, while meeting the demand for starter and family homes for local people.”
The brownfield land to be developed is part of the housing allocation within the Kirklees Local Plan. Once home to allotments and a bowling green, the land has become unused and overgrown in recent years, as well as unsightly after falling victim to fly tipping.