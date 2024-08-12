National Allotment Week: Seven days celebrating gardening at its finest

An allotment’s crop can be the basket of summer, overflowing with ripe plump tomatoes or a handful of homegrown veg.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there is nothing quite as fulfilling as growing your own, to a gardener at least after many months of hard work.

Today marks the start of National Allotment Week, with a theme of biodiversity. Founded by The National Allotment Society, it encourages holders to show off their sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing so, they also champion the social, health and environmental benefits they bring.

Rosie Hall, Leeds Allotment Federation secretary, pictured at Hollin Lane Allotments in Meanwood

Rosie Hall, secretary of the Leeds Allotments Federation, has had a plot for 33 years. She's grown her own vegetables all her life.

This is gardening at its finest, she said, growing by hand and in nature.

And particularly since the pandemic, as people embraced the hobby outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've just become more and more popular," said Ms Hall. "On our site we've had to cut full plots into quarters to get enough for local people."

Leeds Allotments Federation helps bring together around a third of the city's sites, which are self managed, while the others are overseen by Leeds City Council. At Hollin Hill Allotments, there is a focus on education and growth, supporting newcomers and learners.

This allotment week, fellow federation member Alwoodley Allotments Society is among those to open its doors, with an open day on Saturday morning, August 17.

Interest in allotments in the city has just grown over recent decades, said Ms Hall, and the site at Hollin Lane alone has a waiting list of 70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This national allotment week is a great way to celebrate such sites, she said, championing the diversity of settings from those in city centres to more rural retreats.

There is an empowerment to growing your own food, she added, a feeling of “agency”. And just a joy to be found, in the outdoors.

“I love my allotment with a very deep affection,” said Ms Hall. “People everywhere are growing things. It’s nice to celebrate that.

“It’s not just for me, it’s a connection with the past, it's a connection with what people have done with this piece of land for a very long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been growing our own food, for thousands of years. It’s important that we can keep these pieces of land, and just to enjoy the pleasure of being in nature.”

And to industry body British Garden Centres, this week long celebration of allotments is a "fantastic" opportunity to celebrate the rewards of growing your own food.

From fresh air and community to “homegrown feasts”, the benefits are endless.

Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres said: “National Allotment Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the joy and rewards of growing your own food.”