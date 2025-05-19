Nature: 'Some plants just don’t look right... they are weird'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they were put into the background shots of a science fiction film set on a distant planet, you’d be tempted to conclude that the director had got a bit carried away with their own imagination.

One of those strange and wonderful life forms is called butterbur. In early spring it emerges from the ground on spikes covered with knobbles of pink and purple. The plant erupts from the soil in clumps of peculiarity.

The knobbly bits are actually the flowers and at this stage in its life it can be a particularly useful source of food for bees and other insects at a time of year when they need every bit of energy they can get to put on strength after winter.

The plants grow close to water so I can see groups of them decorating the beck that runs through my village. They poke their strange stalks up in between heavy stones that have been brought down by floods and left dotted around the bed of the stream.

Before long the otherworldly flower stage passes and what begins to be obvious are some truly enormous leaves that seem tropical in their scale. They start to look more like a giant rhubarb patch has got badly out of control and nothing much can compete for light beneath their shade.

That can become a bit of a problem. Though some species of butterbur are native to northern Europe others were imported into Britain so that gardeners could use their spectacular foliage and have spread well beyond the intended display location. Each year they can move a little further down the watercourse and make it hard for other species to survive.

They spread most easily from the roots which are thick underground rhizomes but the seeds can also move downstream and get established in new places. Those giant leaves look very tempting for any self-respecting caterpillar to chew its way through, but butterbur are very good at defending themselves against anything that tries to chomp through them. The leaves contain some very complex toxic compounds that have been used to treat a wide range of health conditions for many hundreds of years.

That doesn’t, of course, make their use risk free. Just because something has been used as a cure for generations doesn’t mean that it can’t do harm as well as good if taken in the wrong doses or with insufficient respect for the potential of all effective drugs to come with unwanted side effects. Butterbur extracts are said to be useful for migraines, lung diseases and some allergies such as hay fever and have even been tested for potential effectiveness against Alzheimer’s. They can also seriously damage to your liver so it is strongly recommended to avoid self-medication without taking expert medical advice.

One of the creatures that does succeed in processing those powerfully toxic chemicals is a small fly that mines its way across the leaves staying firmly under the surface to make it hard for any predator to get at it. As the season advances and the leaves become older the chances of spotting evidence of such attacks gets stronger and the insect is very useful in keeping control over numbers of plants.

Tracing the name of a popular plant isn’t always easy or non-controversial but, in this case, almost all the sources agree that it got the butter part of its name from the convenient way those large leaves could be wrapped around butter to keep it fresh.

Modern packaging companies have put a lot of effort and skill into trying to create a genuinely biodegradable material that will protect a product for a long time but then rot away quickly once it makes contact with soil. There are still almost no plastics that genuinely do achieve this trick.

Butterbur leaves managed that with wonderful efficiency. The trace chemicals which protect the plant from being attacked by most natural organisms acted as a barrier preventing contaminants from making contact with the butter.

The soft leaves added little to the weight and didn’t interfere with the flavour of the contents. Once you unwrapped your nicely preserved dairy produce the leaf that covered it could be simply thrown onto a compost heap to help nourish billions of tiny organisms and a lot of lively and very healthy worms.