New analysis reveals Yorkshire’s broadband woes

Latest Ofcom figures show that Yorkshire has almost 20,000 homes in the region still without access to usable broadband. The analysis from alternative broadband specialists National Broadband reveals which parts of the region are suffering from poor connectivity and find themselves trapped on the wrong side of the digital divide.

The worst areas in Yorkshire for broadband connectivity are currently as follows:

Richmondshire Ryedale Hambleton Craven Harrogate

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond resident Dominic Bath who has suffered with shockingly slow broadband for over 4 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rishi Sunak's Yorkshire constituency Richmond ranks as one of the worst locations in the country for broadband accessibility, with over 2,000 homes in the constituency being unable to access broadband speeds of 10 Mbps. One resident, Dominic Bath and his family grappled with poor internet connectivity for over four and a half years, before finding a 4G alternative through National Broadband.

The UK Government classifies broadband speeds of 10 Mbps as the national minimum standard. This is a surprisingly low bar in this day and age, since speeds below this level make it almost impossible to perform even the most basic of online tasks, from video calls to online streaming.

Despite its large number of broadband-starved properties, Yorkshire is yet to receive any funding from the Government’s flagship Project Gigabit. This contrasts with well-connected areas such as the South East and East of England already receiving several millions to improve their connectivity.

Whilst rural locations in the region suffer with the worst broadband, Yorkshire’s cities are also lagging behind their urban counterparts across the rest of the UK. According to the Fair Internet Report, the likes of Sheffield and York with median speeds of 48 Mbps and 38 Mbps respectively pale in comparison to the likes of London (72 Mbps), Edinburgh (72 Mbps) and Bristol (67 Mbps). Whilst Leeds has stronger median speeds at 64 Mbps it does not rank among the top performing UK cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad