New Homes go on sale in Harrogate

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:48 BST
New homes have gone on sale at a new housing development in the Kingsley area of Harrogate.

Homebuyers are being welcomed to Persimmon’s Long Lands View development off Kingsley Drive.

A mix of house types and sizes are available, including one, two, three and four-bedroom properties.

A new sales suite is now open at the site, welcoming prospective customers Thursday to Monday each week.

The opening hours for the sales and marketing suite are Thursday – Monday 11am – 6pm.

The development will see 162 new homes built. 63 of these will be Affordable Housing comprising First Homes, Discount Open Market Housing and Affordable Rent.

Homeowners will enjoy significant areas of green space, cycle routes, play areas and new footpaths. A children’s play area will also feature on the site, with further open spaces available for residents.

Lisa Jones, Sales Director for West Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to welcome homebuyers to our new Long Lands View development in Harrogate.

“This development offers local homebuyers a mixture of properties, from one to four-bedroom homes.”

