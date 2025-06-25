New Housing Development in York Reaches Another Milestone

A large housing development in York has celebrated its 6th birthday as the site moves into the final three years of construction.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Council Leader Claire Douglas joined representatives from housebuilder Persimmon at a family fun day at the Germany Beck Development in York.

Food, a bouncy castle and face painting was laid on for residents and families to enjoy marking six years since the first residents moved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local radio station YO1 Radio were also on hand, broadcasting from outside the development’s show home.

The even at the Germany Beck housing development in York.

Over 400 new homes have now been completed at the development in Fulford on the outskirts of York, with 200 properties left to build.

A new Budgens supermarket opened on Germany Beck earlier this spring which follows the commencement of a new bus route serving the development.

Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council said: ““I was pleased to be invited to this event to mark the progress made so far on Germany Beck, and to discuss future plans for its completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sustainable developments like this with access to bus services and close to cycle paths into the city centre are what we need to see more of in York as the city develops over the coming years.

York Council Leader Claire Douglas with representatives of Persimmon Homes and YO1 Radio.

“The Government’s recent commitment to inject £39bn over the next ten years into affordable and social rent homes offers great opportunity for more homes in York our residents can afford. Something I really welcome”.

Scott Waters, Regional Managing Director for Persimmon said:” It was great to see so many families and residents join us to celebrate this next milestone in the life of Germany Beck.

“The new Government has rightly put housing high up their agenda and Germany Beck is testament to having the vision and the will to deliver new housing for families and local homebuyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad