New owners of Dame Fanny Waterman's old house in Leeds apply to build swimming pool and terrace

The new owners of the late pianist Dame Fanny Waterman’s former property have applied to make major alterations and renovations to the Leeds home where she spent most of her adult life.

Woodgarth in Oakwood went on the market in 2020, after Leeds International Piano Festival founder Dame Fanny moved to a care home in Ilkley. She died later the same year at the age of 100.

She and her husband Dr Geoffrey de Kayser bought the property, which was built in the 1890s, in 1966. Among the famous friends to have visited were Alan Bennett, Benjamin Britten, the Countess of Harewood, prime minister Ted Heath and Don Revie. Many of the attendees at her soirees would play one of the two Steinway grand pianos in the large drawing room.

The eight-bedroom house near Roundhay Park was built for a Swiss tycoon, and sold to the Schofield retail family soon after. Its decor in Dame Fanny’s time was inspired by Harewood House, home of her friend the Countess.

Woodgarth was Dame Fanny Waterman's home for 60 years

Her son had hoped it would be purchased by the council or university as a music museum or study building, but it was instead bought by dentist and Instagram influencer Katie Woods and her husband, who have moved in with their children.

She has documented various renovation works on her social media account, and has now submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council for alterations including a new swimming pool and terrace.

The application document reads: “Demolition of existing single storey rear extension; single storey side/rear extension incorporating a room within roof space; terrace to side and rear with swimming pool to rear; loft conversion to form habitable rooms with rooflights to front; alterations to existing driveway.

“Owners are seeking to improve the existing layout to accommodate their needs.”

Mrs Woods’ agent also sought pre-application advice, as Woodgarth is part of a Conservation Area. As a result, the size of the side extension was reduced to lessen impact on the root protection area of the trees.