A survey of 1,000 residents across England’s post-war new towns has uncovered that only four per cent spontaneously described their town as “nice”. Words like “boring,” “ugly,” and “run-down” dominated responses. Less than half of residents said the buildings where they live made them feel proud (46 per cent) or valued (41 per cent).

The survey, commissioned by the Humanise Campaign and conducted by Thinks Insight & Strategy, found that few feel good about how their town looks today and there’s demand for a new approach. Over 80 per cent of respondents wanted future new towns to feature buildings that inspire pride, create belonging and bring joy.

Ninety four per cent of residents said they prioritise good-quality, durable homes. However, people want more than just units – they want homes and places they can feel proud of.

A contemporary design for new housing. Picture: Heatherwick Studio

Nearly 90 per cent of respondents say that future new towns should regenerate run-down areas into joyful, meaningful places to live, while 76 per cent say that buildings should add character and visual interest.

To test how the outsides of buildings made people feel, Thinks Insight sought responses to three imaginary streets: one inspired by Edwardian architecture; one representative of standard modern-day architecture; and one reflecting contemporary ‘humanising’ designs.

The contemporary design received an overwhelmingly positive response from a pilot sample of respondents, who said it makes them “feel more valued and cared for” and described it as “not just your regular street”. Now, the Humanise Campaign is asking the nation which street they prefer in a public poll.

The issue is about more than aesthetics. A growing body of neuroscience and public health research believes that monotonous, visually impoverished environments elevate stress and reduce wellbeing. At the Humanise Summit in London in April, where neuroscientists, psychologists and urban designers convened, experts issued a clear verdict: boring buildings are bad for our brains.

Thomas Heatherwick, campaigner and design director at Heatherwick studio, says: “For too long, we’ve built towns people accept but do not enjoy. The old new towns gave us roads, homes and parks, but forgot the human soul.

"Research shows that bland, lifeless facades wear people down. Now we have the evidence, the public support and the science to do better. The next wave of new towns must lift us up—places that spark joy, support our minds and make streets feel alive. The view from the pavement matters. Every wall should care for us, not ignore us.”

The data shows younger residents are especially receptive to more expressive, imaginative design, with 75 per cent of 18–25-year-olds responding positively to characterful buildings.

The UK Government has committed to delivering a new wave of new towns to meet housing need and drive regional renewal.