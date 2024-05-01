New rules on planning enforcement time limits which are now much longer

He says: “Breaches of planning control consisting of operational development, such as building and engineering works, or changing the use of a building to a dwelling, were always subject to a four-year enforcement time period.

Therefore, if formal action was not taken by a planning authority against a breach of planning permission within that time, the breach would become immune from enforcement and effectively become legal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 which came into effect in England on April 25, 2024.

Planning enforcement time limits have been radically shortened

This will see the four-year time limit extended to 10 years giving Local Planning Authorities longer to take action against planning breaches.

For operational development, the 10-year clock will start to run from the date that the operations were ‘substantially completed’. For changes of use of a building to a dwelling, the 10-year period will start from the date of the breach.

However, the old four-year limit will continue to apply where operations in breach of planning were mostly completed before April 25, 2024, or where someone changed the use of a building to a dwelling without permission before April 25, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's likely we will see disputes arise about the status of schemes on April 25 and which time limit they fit. Legal advice is vital if you may be affected or are confused by the new legislation.

Take detailed photographs of projects. This may help in resisting future enforcement action or applying for lawful development certificates.”