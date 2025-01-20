New view home opens its doors in Leeds

Homebuyers can now take a peek inside Redrow’s new three-storey ‘view home’ at a popular development in Leeds.

The Lincoln at Centurion Fields, off Manston Lane, has been transformed into a showcase property to allow potential buyers the chance to appreciate the space on offer. Once inside, they can view the specification up close, including the kitchen and bathrooms and energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps.

The Lincoln is a four-bedroom property spread across three floors. The ground floor boasts an open plan kitchen/dining room, with a separate spacious lounge, cloakroom and laundry room.

The first floor has two bedrooms, one with its own en-suite and a family bathroom. On the top floor are two further bedrooms and an additional shower room. Prices currently start from £415,000.

A representative image of The Lincoln

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our new view home has been kitted out with flooring, curtains, light fittings, blinds and other extras meaning our customers have a blank canvas to envisage how they would put their own design stamp on the house. The property is being sold with these elements included, giving the new owners a head start on making their house a home.”

Once complete, Centurion Fields will feature 200 properties, with a selection of three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection.

Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from the planned new Thorpe Park Railway Station, where work is due to start later this year, subject to planning, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.

Steve added: “Centurion Fields is in an up-and-coming area of Leeds, with excellent amenities and transport links and a new railway station coming soon. Thorpe Park is just a short journey away and more established neighbouring residential areas are close by.”