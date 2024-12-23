New Year resolutions to ease home-buying stress in 2025: Tim Waring

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would like to add a few pragmatic suggestions that might alleviate the stresses and strains that seem to have become a regular occurrence during the home buying process of late.

A resolution is defined as a firm decision to do, or not to do something, and for many a feature of a new year. And this got me thinking. Perhaps buyers and sellers would benefit from some of their own new year resolutions that might benefit us all in 2025.

Resolution 1 – To anyone wanting to move, please accept the reality of your situation. You have only sold your house when you have exchanged contracts, it is not when you have accepted an offer the day before, despite your enthusiasm to then offer on a possible purchase.

Tim Waring, prime residential, GSC Grays.

It is not unreasonable for an agent to quiz potential buyers about their own sale, and any associated chain. Indeed, they have an obligation to do so.

Resolution 2 – A cash buyer is someone who has ready access to funds to purchase outright, and without an associated sale involved. So, if you require a mortgage (however good you are for the borrowings) you are not a cash buyer.

It never ceases to amaze me the different interpretations of what constitutes cash in the eyes of potential buyers, especially when bidding in a competitive situation.

Resolution 3 – When selling, if you have said there are guarantees for the likes of new windows, timber treatments or damp proofing, it is not unreasonable for a buyer or their advisors to request documentation.

Robustly telling your estate agent when you can’t produce said paperwork that it’s an old house and the buyer will have to take a view is not helpful. To then express surprise and/or annoyance when the buyer reduces their offer as a result baffles me, especially when you then admit you have done the same on your intended purchase.

Resolution 4 – It is widely acknowledged that valuation is an art not a science, and ultimately any property however small or large is only worth what someone is prepared to pay.

So, if you have been for sale for six to eight weeks, you have had 10 viewings but only two offers, while you might think it is early days, and you are willing to wait, do remember there is no guarantee you will achieve more if you do. You may tell your agent you don’t have to sell as another justification to reject what might in fact be a good offer.

You may even tell your agent you cannot accept said offer because it means you cannot afford your intended purchase, especially when you are divorcing and splitting the proceeds. My advice is to reflect before you reject.

Resolution 5 – Patience is said to be a virtue, and yes property transactions can test emotions big style. But you may well find that patience and often understanding will help expedite matters much quicker than being confrontational.