Newett Homes unveils first show homes at The Heath, a new community in Fenay Bridge

Yorkshire-based housebuilder, Newett Homes, has announced the opening of two show homes at its latest 68-dwelling development, The Heath, in Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield.

The show homes will launch with an open weekend on Saturday, April 26, with the four-bed ‘Keyingham’ property and three-bed ‘Saxton’ property both available for viewings.

The Heath is an exciting new residential development, located just 13 minutes from Huddersfield, and with easy access to both Wakefield and Leeds. The show home open weekend will see Newett Homes being joined by industry experts including New Homes Mortgage Helpline, offering insight and guidance on how best to purchase your dream home and will showcase a host of incentives from deposit boosts, stamp duty paid and part exchange. Food and drinks will also be provided by the popular Greedy Goose Catering.

Located on Penistone Road, the development features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, and is already attracting early interest from a diverse mix of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families and downsizers. Offering the ideal balance of countryside charm and commuter convenience, the development overlooks picturesque views and is nestled in a community-focused area.

Those interested in viewing the development ahead of the April 26 show-home launch can visit the sales suite.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, adds: “We’re really excited to bring The Heath to market – it’s a location we’ve had our eye on for a while, and it’s great to now be able to deliver something special for Fenay Bridge. The development offers a fantastic blend of countryside setting and town connectivity, plus a great price point – all backed up with generous incentives to support buyers on their journey.”

Each home at The Heath has been designed with space, light, and comfort in mind. Interiors feature modern finishes throughout, with thoughtful layouts suited to a range of lifestyles. Sustainability is paramount with every property fit with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points as standard. This contributes towards to lower energy bills and helping each home achieve an A EPC rating.”