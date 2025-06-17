The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her answer was clear: to create a one-stop hub where local organisations and charities could come together under one roof to support and improve the lives of people in the community. “It’s about lots of charities working together,” she says.

Eleven years later, Leisa, chief officer of Next Steps, is a step closer to realising that dream but the charity needs to raise £450,000 to make it happen.

Next Steps Mental Health Resource Centre, which was founded in 2000, is headquartered in Norton, Malton, and serves communities across Ryedale through its satellite hubs in Kirkbymoorside, Pickering and Helmsley.

It provides support for people facing mental health challenges, wellbeing issues, and social isolation in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, through its drop-in centre, outreach groups, and a wide range of inclusive activities.

Its aim is to develop self-confidence for members, improve their work prospects and access to statutory services, help support positive family relationships and prevent loneliness and isolation.

Over the last 25 years it has grown from supporting four people to over 300 and a staff of 10.

For the last 18 years Next Steps has been based at No.7 Church Street.

The building, which dates back to 1860, was originally the Griffin House pub. The pub closed in 1967 and the building was later bought by the Salvation Army who rented it to Next Steps for its community cafe and offices,

Last year, the building was put up for sale and, after a decade of fundraising to purchase its own building, Next Steps was able to buy it in cash for £205,000. Now the charity has ambitious plans to turn it into a centre for local community groups, referral agencies, and charities. The centre aims to offer a sanctuary at low rents and be free for those in need.

Leisa says: “Originally we were looking for a building, similar to this one, so we’ve been fundraising and saving. When this building came up for sale there was huge support for us to stay here and we managed to secure it.”

She adds: "We already provide vital mental health support, preventative activities, volunteering opportunities, gardening initiatives, wellbeing services, a community café, an IT suite, and washing/drying/shower facilities.

"Our vision is to become an umbrella organisation, uniting efforts under one roof to best serve individuals in need.”

However, the condition of the building, according to Leisa, is ‘poor’ with draughty old single pane windows. It’s also not completely accessible for wheelchairs.

Next Steps has received a £40,000 grant from The Clothworkers’ Foundation to start refurbishing the building. It has also gained planning permission to knock down an old wooden structure at the back and build a two-storey extension.

“We aim to turn this once-tired building into a beacon of hope and support,” says Leisa.

The building currently hosts Age UK, The Clothing Bank, and Next Steps’s community café. The charity also aspires to welcome the Ryedale Food Bank, Future Intentions, and others, creating a one-stop shop for comprehensive support in mental health, physical needs, benefits, IT, wellbeing, food, and clothing.

However, the estimated cost of completing the extension and refurbishment work is £450,000 so the charity is looking for wealthy individuals to help fund the project alongside its own fundraising activities.

Leisa says: “We envisage hosting family sessions, providing rooms for one-on-one support, and offering a safe space for the police and crisis teams in rural Ryedale. We aim to create a 24/7 hub for the community, fostering collaboration among businesses, charities, groups, and individuals who come together to support one another.”

She adds: “I know there are people out there who want to support a meaningful cause, whether it’s mental health, disabilities, or the wider community. Maybe there’s even a builder who wants to give back and help us bring this vision to life.

"It would be a dream come true to find the people who can, and want to, help us.

"Other organisations are already coming to us and saying they want to be part of what we’re doing. We want to break the stigma of mental health.”