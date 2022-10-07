News you can trust since 1754
Slaithwaite is a small village in the heart of the Colne Valley. The charming village offers a stunning landscape and a slower pace of life. However, for those who want more of a community, do not fear, it also has plenty of pubs and amenities to keep you entertained. The town, near Huddersfield, was named the best place to live in the North and Northeast of England in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide 2022. It has a direct train line to Leeds, taking three stops and 36 minutes. It also has direct a direct service to Manchester which takes 42 minutes. The service is provided by TransPennine Express. It takes 36 minutes to drive to Leeds.

Nine quiet but well-connected Yorkshire towns and village with good commuter links to Leeds and Manchester

Not only does Yorkshire have stunning countryside and coastlines, but it also offers up the hustle and bustle of major cities.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:24 pm

Leeds is one of the largest cities in the county and a hotspot for businesses, being a base for companies such as Channel 4, Asda, and First Direct Bank, among many others.

It also has great transport links with other cities and towns such as Bradford, Wakefield, Manchester and York.

However, for those wanting a slower pace of life but still within an easy distance of Leeds, there are plenty of options.

Here are the best quiet, but well-connected towns and villages near Leeds for commuters.

1. Hebden Bridge

The market town of Hebden Bridge is a very popular place to live, not only for its great location but also because of its stunning scenery and thriving community. More recently is has been the location of popular TV show Happy Valley, written by local woman Sally Wainwright. Hebden Bridge railway station is on the Northern service and has good connections to Leeds, Halifax, Bradford and Manchester Victoria. The train from Hebden Bridge to Leeds takes approximately 45 minutes. To Manchester it is around 30 minutes.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Otley

This year Otley was voted one of the best up and coming areas to live in by The Sunday Times. It really is no surprise. The charming market town sits at the foot of the Dales but falls within the Leeds postcode area. It offers all one could ask for, with easy access to the countryside, including the famous Otley Chevin, as well as good local markets, pubs and restaurants. It takes 30 minutes to drive into Leeds city centre via the A65 or Leeds Road and the A660. It takes 49 minutes of the X84 from Otley Bus Station to Leeds City Bus Station. For train users, the nearest stations are Burley in Wharfedale and Menston.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Ilkley

Nearby is the spa town of Ilkley. it was named as the best place to live in the UK by The Sunday Times this year, topping a list of 70 locations to be named. The accolade is well deserved but does mean house prices do come with a premium. Ilkley was praised for its top schools, interesting shops, spectacular scenery and convenient rail links. It takes around 30 minutes from Ilkley railway station to Leeds Station. It is around a 50minute to 1hr drive.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Saltaire

A World Heritage Site, Saltaire was always going to be considered a fantastic place to live. The Victorian model village has great pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as the fantastic Salts Mills, which has been transformed from a textile mill to an art gallery and restaurant complex. It only takes 18 minutes to get from Saltaire railway station to Leeds city centre. It takes 15 minutes into Bradford Forster Square. The service is provided by Northern. In a car it takes 55 minutes.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

