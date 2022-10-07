2. Otley

This year Otley was voted one of the best up and coming areas to live in by The Sunday Times. It really is no surprise. The charming market town sits at the foot of the Dales but falls within the Leeds postcode area. It offers all one could ask for, with easy access to the countryside, including the famous Otley Chevin, as well as good local markets, pubs and restaurants. It takes 30 minutes to drive into Leeds city centre via the A65 or Leeds Road and the A660. It takes 49 minutes of the X84 from Otley Bus Station to Leeds City Bus Station. For train users, the nearest stations are Burley in Wharfedale and Menston.

Photo: Tony Johnson