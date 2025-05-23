North Yorkshire homebuilder talks the talk so residents can walk the walk

To coincide with National Walking Month in May, national housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging residents at Harclay Park and Manor Chase to take advantage of the many scenic walks around the Boroughbridge development and close by.

As the nights are getting lighter and the weather is getting warmer, there is no better time to put those trainers on and get walking, and there’s no better place to do it than Boroughbridge.

Just over two miles away from the development is Staveley Nature Reserve, a stunning wetland brimming with life. The reserve offers walks for everyone with accessible trails for wheelchairs and buggies. Staveley Nature Reserve is also a great place to spot foxes, roe deer and even otters, as well as offering bird hides for tranquil afternoons bird watching.

Upper Dunsforth Carrs Nature Reserve is also only a short drive away and the perfect spot for the more adventurous. Wellies or walking boots are advised for the year-round boggy walks, but the picturesque views and wild flora makes it all worthwhile.

A street scene at Harclay Park

For walks a little closer to home, Boroughbridge residents are spoilt for choice. The River Ure runs through the north of the town with scenic walks along the bank. Ancient stone formation, The Devil’s Arrows, is also located nearby. Legend states the devil threw the stones aiming at Aldborough but fell short creating the historical landmark.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving during National Walking Month.

“Boroughbridge is a fantastic place to walk due to the number of parks and green open spaces. Whatever ability you may be, there are many walks in and around the developments for everyone to enjoy.”

The new community being built at Harclay Park and Manor Chase offers semi-rural living, surrounded by 17 acres of green space with convenient city connections to Leeds, York and Middlesborough.

A typical street scene at Harclay Park in Boroughbridge

Residents can also take advantage of a range of local amenities including shops, cafes and restaurants on the high street.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in North Yorkshire or David Wilson Homes in North Yorkshire.

