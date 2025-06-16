North Yorkshire new home buyers get first look of brand new show home

House hunters in Brough with St Giles, near Catterick are in for a treat as Miller Homes unveils a brand new show home at its sought-after Poppy Gardens development this weekend (June 21).

Offering an exclusive first look inside the four-bedroom Kirkwood show home, the first of this type in the region, the launch, which is being celebrated with complementary Pizza and refreshments from 10.30am, promises inspiration for prospective buyers and a glimpse of the lifestyle on offer at this beautifully located community on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

“Our Kirkwood style of home has a lovely layout and our designer, Graham Fuller, has used the space perfectly to create a welcoming and stylish home,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Our team is very pleased with the home and can’t wait to welcome visitors to experience the way we have used the space to make it a lovely family home with additional storage space.”

A well styled lounge has shades of cream and coffee accented by black and this theme flows into the rest of the downstairs adding a touch of blue along the way. The principal bedroom showcases how soft furnishings can transform a space whilst bedroom two adds a striking wallpaper to the mix too. Bedroom three recognises the homes’ location close to Catterick Garrison, the largest British army garrison town in the world, and has embraced a military theme, whilst bedroom four is all about fun with a SpongeBob SquarePants theme.

Additionally, extra storage has been created, in response to feedback from army staff, to house kit when Garrison personnel are home on leave.

During the show home opening, visitors will also get a chance to see the entire plan of the 240-home development, which will consist of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, plenty of open space and green areas for everyone to enjoy.

Currently there is a range of homes available priced from £200,000 for a three-bedroom Ingleton style of home.At the other end of the spectrum, is an impressive four-bedroom ‘Norwood’ style of home priced from £355,000. On selected homes buyers can benefit from 5% Deposit Paid with carpets included helping to make those big life choices a little easier.