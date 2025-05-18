The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work has been completed on one of the few historical plots remaining at Nunnington in North Yorkshire, with a newly redesigned Iris Garden now awaiting visitors having undergone a stunning transformation.

The area has always been a much-loved feature of the gardens at the National Trust property near Helmsley. However as the years have passed the plants were no longer performing at their best, maintenance had become increasingly challenging, and the garden was looking tired.

The garden that visitors will have previously seen was a restoration carried out by the National Trust back in 1989, which was based on a design believed to have been laid out by Mrs Fife, the former owner of the hall, in the 1920s.

Pictured (left to right) Nunnington Hall's National Trust Head Gardener, Nick Fraser, the garden's award-winning designer Kristina Clode, and Project Manager Caroline Bosher. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 12th May 2025.

The redesign has included making the area a beautiful, accessible and biodiverse garden for the modern garden visitor, which champions the Iris Genus and is sympathetic to the historic roots of the garden. Most of all, it is a tranquil space in which to sit, reflect and be at one with nature. Just like the wider Nunnington garden, nature has been central to decisions throughout the project, with the space being environmentally sustainable and wildlife-friendly.

Nick Fraser, Head Gardener at Nunnington Hall, said: “Even after periods of intense maintenance, the Iris Garden still had a neglected appearance.

"The existing irises offered a very short season of display, there was limited seating, and the paths were worn and uneven. The single path entrance and exit points resulted in visitors passing by, barely pausing for a look.”

Now, thanks to a generous gift to the National Trust from the estate of Gertrude Mary Looi, they have had an opportunity to address the situation and reimagine this space with a more modern and innovative design, whilst still retaining historical integrity and influences from previous owners and past designs.

Caroline Bosher, who was brought in to oversee the redesign as Project Gardener, said: “We wanted to offer a beautiful garden full of horticultural interest for everyone to enjoy throughout the seasons."

To help achieve the aim of creating a garden that is regenerative and a boost for biodiversity, we enlisted the services of award-winning garden designer Kristina Clode, who is a Registered Member of the Society of Garden Designers and has twice won their prestigious Design for the Environment Award,