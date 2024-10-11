A grandmother who has worked with homeless people for more than 20 years has won a home in Yorkshire worth more than £2.5 million with Omaze

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Booth, 61, from Dorset, said the last thing she’d won was a non-alcoholic bottle of wine, now she’s the owner of an 18th Century Georgian home in Yorkshire.

The grandmother also scooped £250,000 in cash after entering an Omaze competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61-year-old said she thought it was a joke when Omaze knocked at her door, with her first thought being ”it might be burglars”.

Jo's new £2.5 million Yorkshire home | Omaze

Jo said: “The day I found out I'd won, I’d actually skived off work to enjoy a rare afternoon playing golf with my husband.

“I was already having a pretty good day to be fair, I’d shot my best ever round of golf, and was thinking life doesn’t get much better than this - but then I found out I’d won a multi-million-pound house, and realised I'd scored a home in one as well!

“It was such a surreal day - one minute you’re living a life where you worry about all the boring bills - and the next minute you’re a multi-millionaire and never have to worry about money ever again - it’s a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo’s new Yorkshire home comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

It also boasts of six-bedrooms, acres of gardens and a spa pool - as well as its own paddocks, stables and state-of-the-art equestrian facilities.

The house has been renovated while retaining its historical character, combining original features like plaster work, architraves, and exposed beams with modern amenities.

It offers practical living spaces, including a kitchen with high-end fixtures, a dining room, a sitting room with a wood-burning stove, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo and family can relax by the pool. | Omaze

The second floor features a loft apartment with a kitchenette and additional bedrooms.

Outside, there is a terrace, a heated pool, and 15 acres of gardens with a private driveway.

Jo has worked with the homeless for almost 20 years, setting up a Community Interest Company (CIC) that works with local authorities to provide accommodation for people who are rough sleeping or at risk of rough sleeping.

Jo’s husband and eldest son, Tony, also work for the CIC.

Her big win means she can finally consider retirement, leaving Tony to continue her good work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Booth and husband Will Harrop at their Omaze £2.5 million house in Yorkshire | Omaze

She has two grandchildren, a boy aged 11 and girl aged 6. She said her golden labrador, Charlie, “will enjoy her massive new garden just as much as her grandchildren”.

She said: “It’s been one big party since we found out. Everyone came over to our place and we had a massive party, we were raving in the kitchen until 3am - we drank the house dry, it was an unforgettable night and well worth the hangover.

“I still went to work the next day, but as soon as I'd finished, we drove straight up to Yorkshire as we were just too excited and couldn’t wait.”

Jo plans to use the £250,000 to treat her husband to some golf in Florida, with sometime at Disney World for the grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as making Jo a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, raised £3,900,000 for Mencap.