He adds: “It’s a home that combines warmth and country style with privacy, space and well balanced living. The grounds are a delight, offering ample space to meander or entertain on the sunny terraces or within the more sheltered and charming kitchen garden.”
We can corrorborate this as The Yorkshire Post has previously featured the property in the Real Home section of its weekend magazine. The dates from 1923 and is tucked away at the top of Owler Park Road overlooking its 3.4 acre grounds.
It has has a reception hall, gallery landing, dining Room with wood-burning stove, a sitting room, a fabulous living kitchen, a garden room, cloakroom, boot room, boiler room and laundry plus a hobbies/playroom.
On the first floor, there is a main bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room plus four further double bedrooms with two ensuite plus a house bathroom. There is also a study/library.
Friars Hill also has a studio/gym in the grounds with a wood-burning stove, kitchenette and W.C. There is also a garage block, office, wine cave and workshop. Visit www.dacres.co.uk for details