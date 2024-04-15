One of the best homes in Ilkley is on the market

Estate agents in Ilkley area are used to seeing fabulous homes so much so that they are blase about million pound plus homes. It takes a lot to impress them because they have seen it all before so when Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential at Dacre, Son and Hartley, describes Friars Hill, on the market at £5.5m, thus you know it is extra special. He says: “Of all of the fabulous homes I have seen in Wharfedale, Friars Hill is unquestionable amongst the very best.”