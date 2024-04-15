One of the best homes in Ilkley is on the market

Estate agents in Ilkley area are used to seeing fabulous homes so much so that they are blase about million pound plus homes. It takes a lot to impress them because they have seen it all before so when Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential at Dacre, Son and Hartley, describes Friars Hill, on the market at £5.5m, thus you know it is extra special. He says: “Of all of the fabulous homes I have seen in Wharfedale, Friars Hill is unquestionable amongst the very best.”
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 15th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

He adds: “It’s a home that combines warmth and country style with privacy, space and well balanced living. The grounds are a delight, offering ample space to meander or entertain on the sunny terraces or within the more sheltered and charming kitchen garden.”

We can corrorborate this as The Yorkshire Post has previously featured the property in the Real Home section of its weekend magazine. The dates from 1923 and is tucked away at the top of Owler Park Road overlooking its 3.4 acre grounds.

It has has a reception hall, gallery landing, dining Room with wood-burning stove, a sitting room, a fabulous living kitchen, a garden room, cloakroom, boot room, boiler room and laundry plus a hobbies/playroom.

On the first floor, there is a main bedroom suite with bathroom and dressing room plus four further double bedrooms with two ensuite plus a house bathroom. There is also a study/library.

Friars Hill also has a studio/gym in the grounds with a wood-burning stove, kitchenette and W.C. There is also a garage block, office, wine cave and workshop. Visit www.dacres.co.uk for details

