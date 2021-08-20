This Sandsend house was a dream come true for the current owners and now it's up for sale

Riggside at Sandsend

With work that often took them overseas to China, where air pollution was a growing problem, Paul and Sandra Wakelin found themselves craving fresh air when they arrived back home in York. It was after one long distance flight 20 years ago that they spotted an advert in the Yorkshire Post’s Property Post featuring a cottage for sale in Sandsend and they immediately booked a viewing.

It was clearly meant to be and they bought and renovated the property in what has since become the most sought-after village on the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fate stepped in once again when the couple were given the chance to buy their magnificent house, Riggside in Sandsend. Sandra says: “To live in Riggside was our dream. We used to visit the very kind, elegant and gracious lady who lived here for over fifty years and she once said, ‘I want to show you around the house my dears just in case you ever want to buy it’. It was the start of a little miracle in the making as many years later we bought it and were able to realise our dream.”

The view from one of the windows

Riggside,which has been beautifully and senstively decorated, is now on the market for £900,000 with Blenkin and Co. It is semi-detached with windows facing to the south, east and west. The house sits in a private, elevated position with incredible views across the bay to Whitby Abbey. The 24 ft sitting room has views south across the beach towards Whitby. There is also a dining room and a kitchen-breakfast room with an Aga 60 plus a utility room and a cloakroom/shower room.

Upstairs, there is a bathroom and four bedrooms with the main bedroom having a two metre picture window with a view along the bay. Outside, are beautiful gardens with Mulgrave Woods as a backdrop, a terrace, garage, parking space and a shed.

“To live here is a privilege. We have the sounds of the sea and the most splendid views that are so good for the soul. To lie in bed and look down the beach to Whitby Abbey every morning is a perfect start to any day, whatever the challenges, whatever the weather,” says Sandra, who adds: “The privacy, gardens, garage and parking are rare and much sought after commodities in Sandsend and being next to Mulgrave Woods is like living in the country by the sea, the best of both worlds. We have been blessed to be here but now it is time for someone else to have the privilege.”

For details contact: Blenkin and Co., tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

The large sitting room with magnificent view out over the bay

Please support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe

The gorgeous kitchen with rose pink Aga

The property is tucked away on the hillside away from any hustle and bustle. It also has a garage and a parking space

Imagine waking up to this view.

The hall leading out to the garden with Mulgrave Woods as a backdrop