One of the finest country houses in Yorkshire is for sale and attracting worldwide attention

Yorkshire is blessed with some spectacular country houses and Swinton Grange is among the very best. This magnificent property, now on the market for £6m with Blenkin and Co., has it all, from great architecture and period features to beautiful interiors that sensitively and subtly bring together the old and the new.

It also has an interesting pedigree, having been built in 1905 by 1st Lord Rothschild as a wedding gift for his daughter, with no expense spared.

Believed to be the finest country house to be launched onto the open market in North Yorkshire for a decade or more, it sits discreetly within a peaceful stretch of the Howardian Hills just outside the popular market town of Malton and in easy reach of York.Little wonder then that it is attracting buyer interest from both the UK and abroad.

Swinton Grange in the Howardian Hills close to Malton and York

Formerly part of the Swinton Grange Estate, the substantial Edwardian house has 15,000 sq ft of space and almost eleven acres of outstanding gardens and grounds. The property, which has superfast broadband, has a reception hall, kitchen/dining/living room, four reception rooms, a study, games room, gym, domestic offices, basement rooms, seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with multiple rooms on the second floor

The annexe has a kitchen/dining/living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and its own private garden. The gardens and grounds include an extensive terrace, parterre garden, summer house, tennis court, garaging, stores, an outbuilding and a tree-lined drive.

The setting on the eastern edge of the Howardian Hills is in glorious countryside between the Vale of York, Yorkshire Wolds and the North York Moors

Blenkin and Co. MD Edward Hartshorne, says: “We have been involved in the Yorkshire country house market for thirty years and Swinton Grange is the most remarkable country house we’ve seen for a decade or more. The current owner is a champion of luxurious living both inside and out. This is an exceptional property and a rural sanctuary that will appeal to high net worth country house buyers whose priority is discretion and privacy.

The splendid Edwardian house was built by Lord Rothschild as a wedding gift for his daughter.

“We are receiving enquiries from local businesspeople, UK-wide buyers from far afield and from interested parties from Hong Kong, Jakarta and India.”

*Contact: Blenkin and Co., tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

One of the light-filled reception rooms

No expense has been spared on these luxurious interiors

The kitchen and dining area

The splendid staircase

The property comes with almost 11 acres of gardens and grounds