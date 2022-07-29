One of the most luxurious homes in Leeds is for sale and no expense has been spared on its remarkable renaissance

The phrase “no expense spared” is overused and sometimes questionable when describing homes for sale but there is absolutely no doubting its relevance when applied to Gateways Manor, which is now on the market for £4.8m with Carter Jonas.

This exceptional property on Sandmoor Avenue in Alwoodley, Leeds, has the very best of everything, along with one of the most prestigious addresses in Yorkshire. Its latest owners, Paula and Richard Wallis have carried out a sensitive and thoughtful redesign and modernisation and the result is sensational.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The period house was converted into Gateways Manor School in 1941. By 1947, the popular private school moved to a bigger site in Harewood, and the property reverted to being a home once more.

Paula and Richard had lived and worked all over the world when they bought it, after deciding to retire to his native Yorkshire. “We spent two years looking for ‘the one’ and when we viewed this house, we fell in love with it,” says Paula.

Its spectacular transformation took over three years and was well worth the wait. Among the highlights are the staircase by Westcliffe Staircases and a new, extended kitchen by Cabtech Bespoke Interiors. The gardens are beautiful and include vegetable plots, fruit trees and beehives tended by a local beekeeper.The Wallises are selling to downsize and Paula says: “We feel very humbled and blessed to have had the opportunity to do this house and to live here because it is extraordinary.”

The property is close to two golf courses and to Leeds Grammar School, while Leeds city centre and Leeds Bradford Airport are 15 minutes drive away. The house has a cloakroom, rhall, sitting room, dining room, study, garden room, wine tasting room, living/dining kitchen, butler’s pantry, larder, utility room, gymnasium and shower room. There are lifts to the upper floors.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom with dressing rooms, bathroom and balcony, two bedroom suites and a self-contained annexe.

On the second floor are two bedrooms, a TV room, bathroom and store rooms. Outside is a garage with storage loft plus gardens with terracing, a greenhouse and a domed folly.