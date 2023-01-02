You can’t beat Nat King Cole’s much loved Christmas Song but perhaps if we were to bring it up to date, it might go something like this: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose, Yuletide carols being sung by a choir and hunting for homes on your phone.”Visits to property portals such as Rightmove and Zoopla have boomed over the Christmas and New Year period as many of us have spent our downtime planning or dreaming about our next house move.

Others are simply looking at what they would buy if they won a substantial sum on the Lottery or Premium Bonds.

In Yorkshire, it is the Dales that attracts huge numbers of hits thanks to a continuing desire to escape to the country. This year, those who looked at properties for sale in the National Park were treated to the recent listing of a remarkable 17th century farmhouse in the hamlet of Starbotton, near the village of Kettlewell.

Home Farm is full of period charm and character thanks to its owner Martin Wood. He moved to the area in 1976 after fulfilling an announcement he made at the age of 18 when youth hostelling in the area.

Home Farm, Starbotton, is a spectacular farmhouse in an idyllic Dales hamlet

“I said that I was going to be a barrister and live in Starbotton and that’s what I did and it is paradise. It is in the most spectacular and beautiful part of the valley ” says Mr Wood, who grew up in Huddersfield.

His first buy was a small cottage and he bought Grade II listed Home Farm in 1985 when it was in dire need of renovation. It is packed with period features and, as well as restoring the farmhouse, he added an extension and has created a beautiful garden.

The decor is exceptional as is the attention to detail. “It’s taken 40 years to collect and choose the right pieces for the house. This was not something you could create instantly,” says Mr Wood who is downsizing to a smaller home in Starbotton hence the sale of Home Farm.

The property, which dates from 1621, has exposed beams and stonework, flagstone flooring, ornate wooden panelling and grand open fireplaces, including an original inglenook in the dining room.

The farmhouse is full of period features and the decor is exquisite

The accommodation can be arranged into two dwellings either side of a central reception hall or used as one larger property. In the west wing of the house there is a drawing room, music room, a utility room and a large formal dining room.

The eastern section has an L-shaped sitting room, a library and a second formal dining room. The kitchen features wood units, an Aga and space for a breakfast table for informal dining.

The first-floor has two separate areas, accessed by staircases in each section of the house. One side has three double bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, while the second area has two double bedrooms, both of which are en-suite with bathtubs and separate shower units. Outside, is an ornamental garden with hedgerows, shrubs and paved terracing and there are several areas of lawn.

The property, which is on the market for £1.6m, also includes a double garage block with a paved driveway, along with a stone barn. The latter provides almost 1,400 sq. ft. of further storage space. The barn has previously had planning granted for an indoor swimming pool with building works started but not completed.

The owner of the house has an eye for design

For details of the sale contact Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, www.struttandparker.com

A dining room perfect for parties and family gatherings

The cosy country kitchen with Aga

One of the reception rooms decorated in sumptuous style

One of the bedrooms with a four poster bed