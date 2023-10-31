One of the most spectacular penthouses in Leeds is for sale with a colourful added extra

The sale of Apartment 1201 at theTrinity One apartment building offers the chance to buy one of the most spectacular duplex penthouses in central Leeds. Some would say it is the best in the city, not least because of its location and the 360 degree views on offer from its heavily glazed, cubed structure, which also comes with four balconies.

Plus, you can’t miss it as night falls thanks to the pink neon lighting that surrounds the penthouse. It can be seen across the whole of the city, though it can be turned off when bedtime calls. “You can have it on party mode or sleep mode,” says the property’s owner Adam Middlemass, who adds that his sky high home is surprisingly quiet thanks to triple glazing.

He bought the fabulous flat, which is on East Street, 18 years ago after being wowed by the space and the outlook over the Royal Armouries and the River Aire.

“I have absolutely loved living here in the city and it was an investment in a fabulous lifestyle. You can walk to the bars, restaurants, clubs and theatres but you aren’t in the thick of it with the late night revellers.

“Plus,The Calls is a five minute walk and it’s 15 minutes to Great George Street.” Another bonus is that his home overlooks the Royal Armouries, which means he gets to watch the jousting from the comfort of his sitting room.

He and his partner have spared no expense furnishing their home. They have spent over £250,000 on top end Italian furniture from brands including Molteni and Magis.

Apartment 1201 is on the twelfth and thirteenth floors of Trinity One and it comes with two underground parking spaces. There is also lift from the car park with a private access code to the penthouse, electric central heating with air conditioning to the principal rooms and a large outdoor terrace/entertaining area with three additional west facing balconies.

The accommodation includes an entrance lobby, reception hall with spiral staircase and cloakroom, an open plan sitting room/dining room and kitchen with top end appliances.

There is also a home office/work area off the kitchen and a separate utility room.

On the thirteenth floor is a home office/study/bedroom. The main bedroom has its own private terrace plus dressing room and ensuite. There is also a second double bedroom with ensuite. The property, which has its own residents management company, is on the market for £995,000 with Carter Jonas, tel: 01423 523423.

1 . In the pink The duplex penthouse can be lit up in pink at the flick of a switch Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

2 . Fabulous outlook The property has long range views from all sides, including over the city, the Royal Armouries and the River Aire. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

3 . Living space Part of the open plan living space where no expense has been spared. The furniture is mostly top end Italian brands including Molteni. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

4 . What to watch? You could be torn about what to watch - the TV or the views Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales