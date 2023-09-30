One of Yorkshire's finest Georgian homes is on the market complete with a sensational update

This beautifully presented Grade II Georgian country house has always been much admired thanks to its fabulous architecture and its prime location in a rural setting with easy access to Harrogate, Otley and Leeds.

Arthington Hall, which has views over the River Wharfe and the iconic Arthington Viaduct, was originally built in the mid-15th century on the site of a former Cluniac nunnery endowed by the Arthington family in the late 1200s but in the late 1700s, the house was substantially remodelled for Henry Arthington by renowned Yorkshire architect John Carr, who also designed nearby Harewood house.

Carr's most notable legacy is the hall’s famous 'flying staircase' described in Country Life magazine by the late Giles Worsley, as “a masterpiece of joinery and one of Yorkshire's unknown 18th century marvels”. Set in an oval stairwell it starts with two flights that meet at the half landing to form a central unsupported flight.

In 2015 Arthington Hall was beautifully restored and sensitively modernised. It has six principal reception rooms, a cinema room, a large kitchen and an orangery plus eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property also has a separate leisure suite which includes a three room gym, extensive cellars and an attic floor.

The gardens and grounds have been beautifully landscaped and feature new terracing and extensive planting. The principal terrace leading off the west wing is planted with a mixture of shrub and herbaceous borders with formal parterre and a hornbeam walk. A rose covered pergola leads to a terraced dining area with spectacular views towards the River Wharfe and the iconic Arthington viaduct. A new walled garden has been created and is capable of providing year-round produce.

The grounds extend to approximately 22 acres which includes an ancient Beech and Bluebell wood with a Ha Ha wall that has been fully restored. The property also has a two-bedroom lodge house and shooting rights are also being offered on a 20 year lease with 17 years remaining on the neighbouring 900 acres of land. This also includes the lease on the Bothy, an ideal venue for refreshments. The hall is onthe market for £7.5m. For details contact Savills, tel: 020 3835 5740.

1 . Prime position Arthington Hall is in a prime but private spot close to Leeds, Harrogate and Otley Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . Grand Design The gorgeous Georgian property was designed by the renowned architect John Carr Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . Flight of fancy The property's most outstanding and remarked upon feature is its flying staircase designed by John Carr Photo: Savills Photo Sales