Open weekend at Leeds development aims to dispel mortgage myths
The housebuilder has joined forces with an independent mortgage advisor who will be on hand to answer questions, offer expert mortgage advice and information on home buying schemes during the event at Woodside Vale, based just off of the Leeds ring road between Horsforth and West Park.
Visitors are welcome to go along to the development, in Clayton Wood Road, on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, from 11am until 4pm. They will be given a tour of the ready-to-go homes and have the chance to learn more about affordability.
The development has two four-bedroom show homes, the Corkham and Manford, plus a four-bedroom semi-detached Elliston which visitors can also view.
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Many prospective purchasers may not be fully aware of how our schemes could be of benefit to them. By hosting a face-to-face event and teaming up with an independent expert, we hope our customers will be able to gather answers to all of those burning questions.
“Whether you're a first-time buyer looking to get on the ladder, or an experienced homeowner looking for a new home, we hope to help you make your move in 2025.”
Woodside Vale, which launched in 2022, will deliver 299 homes of which 50% have already sold. The development is bringing to life the former Woodside Quarry, which had stood redundant for more than 20 years. Enclosed by ancient woodland, Woodside Vale provides views over Leeds and towards Emley Moor thanks to its elevated position and three tier design.
Lucinda added: “Housing supply has been limited in this area in the past and we always knew it would be popular. It means a new, vibrant community is being created here in homes that are energy efficient and designed for modern living in a development surrounded by ancient woodland.”