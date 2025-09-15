Open weekend at Leeds development aims to dispel mortgage myths

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is aiming to end some of the myths surrounding mortgages and help customers better understand their options with an open weekend in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder has joined forces with an independent mortgage advisor who will be on hand to answer questions, offer expert mortgage advice and information on home buying schemes during the event at Woodside Vale, based just off of the Leeds ring road between Horsforth and West Park.

Visitors are welcome to go along to the development, in Clayton Wood Road, on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, from 11am until 4pm. They will be given a tour of the ready-to-go homes and have the chance to learn more about affordability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development has two four-bedroom show homes, the Corkham and Manford, plus a four-bedroom semi-detached Elliston which visitors can also view.

The development layout of Woodside Vale

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Many prospective purchasers may not be fully aware of how our schemes could be of benefit to them. By hosting a face-to-face event and teaming up with an independent expert, we hope our customers will be able to gather answers to all of those burning questions.

“Whether you're a first-time buyer looking to get on the ladder, or an experienced homeowner looking for a new home, we hope to help you make your move in 2025.”

Woodside Vale, which launched in 2022, will deliver 299 homes of which 50% have already sold. The development is bringing to life the former Woodside Quarry, which had stood redundant for more than 20 years. Enclosed by ancient woodland, Woodside Vale provides views over Leeds and towards Emley Moor thanks to its elevated position and three tier design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad