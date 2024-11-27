Hornbeam Lodge was built in 2009 with an outstanding contemporary design and strong eco credentials. Picture: Quick & Clarke, Beverley

Although she had wanted to build a home for a while, it wasn’t something she was seriously thinking about until in the opportunity came up to buy a house in her perfect location on Seven Corners Lane in Beverley.

The plot was situated within Beverley’s Conservation Area and just three minutes walk from the historic North Bar and the town centre. It was a chance to knock an old property down and build a dream home for her family-of-four, including two daughters, and she couldn’t resist.

The existing house was demolished in 2009 and builders created the family’s perfect four bedroom abode over an 18-month period at the cost of £500,000.

The clean design lines and minimalist exterior form a wonderful contrast with the more traditional design of the adjoining houses. Picture: Quick & Clarke, Beverley

“We gave the architect a very broad brief and we trusted him to come up with the right thing,” says Anne.

“I particularly wanted an open fire and a pantry and I suppose we also wanted to embrace modern technology as well.

“What I love about the downstairs is that wherever you stand you can always see at least two views out of the windows at different sides of the house, and the fact that the light pours in all the time. It’s a very uplifting experience.”

Hornbeam Lodge includes a professionally-designed Lutron lighting system layered throughout the house on different circuits to create a warm and cosy atmosphere.

The stunning open plan living space is flooded with natural light thanks to the full height curved glass wall that also offers delightful views over the south westerly facing garden. Picture: Quick & Clarke, Beverley

“We’re able to focus spotlights on particular features, such as a special sculpture or a painting or just have a nice pattern that comes down the kitchen cupboards which makes them look a bit more artistic,” says Anne.

The house contains several eco features, including air source heat pump, solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system, making it a low-cost house to run.

“A lot of energy sources were in their infancy, so, for example, photovoltaic panels were incredibly expensive at the time and the payback just wouldn’t have worked out at all,” says Anne.

She adds: “The house is very economical and cheap to run.”

The modern kitchen, with state of the art appliances and a feature light tunnel, is the heart of the home. Picture: Quick & Clarke, Beverley

The property features a full height curved glass wall looking out to the beautiful south westerly facing rear garden with mature trees and walled boundaries.

“We used to have rabbits and guinea pigs and we would let them loose in the little walled garden,” says Anne. “They were quite safe and it was nice to see them running around.”

Although the house has served the family well for the last 15 years, the daughters have now grown up and left home and it’s time for Anne and her husband to downsize.

“We built it as a family home so it’s quite a large house for two people,” she says. “We’re hoping to stay in the Beverley area – we’ve lived here for 19 years and it’s a lovely little town.”

She adds: “I will be sad to leave the house but on the other hand I’m excited to have a new project wherever that will be.”