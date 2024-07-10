Over 200 new affordable apartments coming to Leeds City Centre

Work has begun on a new £42million apartment scheme in the centre of Leeds, providing much needed affordable homes.

The new building, off Saxton Lane, will contain 204 apartments from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms, all available for affordable rent. The development will also include approximately 200 cycle spaces to encourage sustainable travel. Four of the apartments will be fully wheelchair adaptable.

Developed by WDH, one of the region’s largest social housing providers, the apartments will be the organisation’s biggest newbuild affordable housing scheme since it formed in 2005.

The project has been made possible through an investment of £1.2 million from West Yorkshire Combined Authority. WDH will also have access to grant funding through Together Housing Group’s Strategic Partnership with Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, which will deliver more than 4,000 affordable homes by March 2028.

WDH's Sue Young and Andy Wallhead with Mayor Tracy Brabin, with the Saxton Lane development.

WDH is working in partnership with construction partner United Living to develop the apartments, all of which will be managed by WDH once completed. The new homes, built on a Brownfield site which was formerly an old car garage, will continue the regeneration of this part of Leeds. The site is expected to complete in winter 2025 with residents moving in soon after.

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive of WDH, said: “We are committed to providing more high quality and affordable housing options across the region. We have a strong commitment to communities, supporting tenants and our strong local partnerships are key to achieving this.

“Affordable housing is more than construction; it provides homes where people feel supported and secure enough to thrive.”

Sue Young, Executive Director of Investment at WDH, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be developing these new homes in the centre of Leeds, which will provide much needed affordable housing for local people and families. Developing more high-quality and affordable housing is key to tackling the housing shortage so those who want to live and work in the city can continue to live in the city they love.

“This is a significant project for WDH and a huge investment in Leeds, which shows our commitment to the city, and we are keen to continue to develop more affordable homes in the area.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our fifteen year housing strategy gives us the long-term, joined-up approach we need to tackle this intolerable housing crisis, ensuring that everyone has a safe and secure place to call home.

“Growing up in a good quality council flat we didn’t have to worry about unaffordable rent, mould on our walls or the looming threat of a no-fault eviction, and no one else should have to either.

“Housing is a basic human right and the foundation for a good and healthy life. By working in lock-step with the new government and our brilliant local housing partners, we will deliver a new dawn for housebuilding across West Yorkshire.”

Marcus Westmorland, Operations Director at United Living New Homes, said: "We were delighted to welcome the West Yorkshire Mayor to Saxton Lane.