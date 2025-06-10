Over 85% of homes sold at popular North Yorkshire development

Barratt Homes is encouraging North Yorkshire property seekers to act fast and secure a move before all homes are sold at its Harclay Park development in Boroughbridge.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stump Cross development’s final phase is edging closer to completion and, with over 85% of homes sold, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to visit the development to avoid missing out.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient one, three and four bedroom homes available to suit a wide range of prospective buyers, including first-time buyers and growing families in search of a forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of properties at the established community are ready to move into this summer, and buyers can take advantage of deposit or mortgage contributions for a more affordable move.

A typical Barratt Homes kitchen dining area at Harclay Park

For those with a home to sell, selected properties at the development benefit from Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Xtra scheme, which sees the developer nominate an estate agent to arrange viewings of a homeowner’s existing property. If the property doesn’t sell, Barratt Homes will become the guaranteed buyer, eliminating any estate agency fees or relying on a property chain.

Located in the popular town of Boroughbridge, the new community at Harclay Park offers semi-rural living, surrounded by 17 acres of green space with convenient city connections to Leeds and York. Residents can also take advantage of a range of local amenities including shops, cafes and restaurants on the high street.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are pleased to see how the community at Harclay Park has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we are looking forward to welcoming the final residents as the development draws to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage anyone interested in the final homes to visit our Sales Advisers at Harclay Park who will be able to provide an insight into the variety of homes available.”