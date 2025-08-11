Panorama exposé puts dubious estate agency practices in the spotlight: Alex Goldstein

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Panorama aired allegations that Connells favoured prospective buyers if they were planning to take out other inhouse services like mortgages and conveyancing following a reporter going undercover with the company.

A separate whistleblower also claimed Purplebricks had been overvaluing properties to win business and then incentivising staff to get guide prices reduced.

Connells told the BBC it is committed to treating all customers and prospective buyers fairly and denied involvement in conditional selling, while Purplebricks denied overvaluing properties to win instructions and said price reductions are no longer a target for rewarding staff.

Alex Goldstein shares his expert insight

The remainder of the estate agency industry shrugged their shoulders and carried on, as we’ve all known dubious practices have been happening for years. However the programme raises further questions about how some estate agents are being run and managed.

Firstly let’s tackle conditional selling where buyers are pushed to take inhouse mortgage or legal services and those who do not are sidelined, even if they offered more money. This resulted in vendors potentially losing out on better offers. The other issue highlighted was overvaluing.

This practice is arguably more commonplace, as agents vie to get an owner’s instructions to sell, by granting them the stars.

What is more dubious is allegedly incentivising staff to get the guide price down with the owner having secured the business.

Such practices are unethical and lack moral fibre, but most importantly do not looking in their clients’ best interests, which is what estate agency is all about.

When you introduce a business target to highly motivated sales agents, they will push the whole way to make it happen. However this then means that you are often no longer looking after the client’s best interests nor being motivated to do so, as your office and personal targets take precedence, especially when there is a financial incentive involved.

The other issue is that when your estate agency brand offers a cheap service, they have to make up the shortfall in figures elsewhere – what exactly did people expect?

For example, Purplebricks offer to sell your home for free. They make up this deficit by getting money from buyers and sellers for using a range of in-house services linked to mortgages, conveyancing, energy suppliers and even comparing broadband deals.

So Purplebricks are less of an estate agency and more of a financial referral operator.

I feel that targets are a very hazardous route in estate agency, primarily because so many factors are beyond an individual estate agents’ control.

Solicitors, surveyors, lenders, councils and chains to name the key ones.

Sometimes you are unable to short circuit these, as you are relying on third parties.