Peak District shack with no electricity or running water sells for six-figure sum at auction

A dilapidated shack with a hole in the roof and no electricity or running water has sold for a staggering £124,000 at auction.

The 1930s 'chalet' - located in a field -reached double its estimated auction price after 63 late bids landed just six minutes before the hammer fell.

It sits in a 212m square plot - less than the size of a tennis court - and can only be accessed via a shared track.

The hut is one of four in a field at Overstones Farm, near Hathersage, Derbyshire, and was used for storing machinery and old sofas before being snapped up.

1930's dilapidated hut with a hole in the roof and no running water or electricity perched on rough terrain in the Peak District sold for £124,000 at auction. Auction House South Yorkshire / SWNS

There is no mains electricity running to the property, and while water could be sourced from the farm, the pipes are 'laid out but not connected'.

Auction House South Yorkshire, which managed the bidding, said the seller was "delighted" with the price they had received after it reached a six-figure sum.

They added that the buyer hadn't currently expressed any wishes to modify the home following their purchase.

The spokesperson said: "The buyer we believe is from the area and bought the land simply for its location in the peaks.

The hut, with a plot smaller than a tennis court, is set within rough terrain in the Peak District and can only be reached by a shared track. Auction House South Yorkshire / SWNS

"There are a number of other plots surrounding where the owners have erected a chalet for occasional use throughout the summer.

"However as far as we know the buyer of this specific plot has yet to do anything further with it than what is already there.

"The previous vendor was delighted with the attention it received across the country which was expected as there aren't many pieces of land that come up for sale in this particular area."

Auction House South Yorkshire / SWNS

Auction House South Yorkshire / SWNS