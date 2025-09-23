The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave, who was born and raised on a west Hull council estate in Gipsyville, has lived in multiple countries, but the connection to his home city has remained. After a career in professional rugby league, playing for Hull KR and clubs across Europe, he’s now tackling a different kind of challenge: changing how the world sees his home city.

This November, he will launch the first-ever Hull Property Trade Show, a new event aimed at showcasing the city’s growing potential for property investment - and correcting what he sees as years of misunderstanding and missed opportunity.

“People are buying here without knowing the city,” he says. “They’re chasing low prices but missing the real value. Hull isn’t just affordable, it’s investable – and it deserves better.”

Cyclist and walkers at East Park in Hull. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Despite its reputation as one of the UK’s most affordable housing markets – with an average price of £165,757 over the last year, according to Rightmove – Hull rarely features in national property conversations. Investors, Dave says, continue to pour money into places like Leeds and Manchester while overlooking what Hull has to offer.

As founder of consultancy Citygate North, Dave works with clients across the UK and overseas to help them invest responsibly in Hull. He says affordability is just one piece of the puzzle. “It’s easy to buy a property if you’ve got the capital. But buying the right property, in the right location, for the right strategy - that’s what’s difficult. And that’s where many people go wrong without local insight.”

He points to areas like HU3, around the KC Stadium, and HU9, around New Bridge Road, for strong rental yields – ideal for investors focused on monthly income. Meanwhile, HU5, around The Avenues, HU8, around Garden Village, and HU4, around Anlaby Road, offer better prospects for long-term capital appreciation, he says. “It depends on the investor’s goals,” he adds. “Some are investing for yield, others are focused on building long-term wealth.”

The idea for the trade show came to Dave earlier this year, driven by a desire to improve the way people invest in the city, and who they listen to when they do it.

Former Hull KR player-turned-property expert Dave Petersen is challenging outdated views of his hometown with the launch of the city’s first property trade show.

Taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Princes Quay Shopping Centre, the Hull Property Trade Show will feature over 30 exhibitors, including local developers, trades, letting agents, financial advisers, tech providers and more. The event will also include guest speakers from across the UK property sector, with names from firms like Bridge McFarland, Towergate and Alessandro Caruso Architects already confirmed.

“This isn’t just a trade show,” says Dave. “It’s a regeneration platform. Hull is booming - people just need to see it.”

The event has already gained support from some of Hull’s most prominent business leaders. Dr Paul Sewell OBE, inset, described it as “a brilliant chance to show investors, developers and the wider business world what we’re really about,” adding that it will “shine a light on Hull’s strengths and help build the confidence we need to keep driving local regeneration and growth.”

David Hooper, from the Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, added that the event aligns with their mission to support business growth and regional development.

Despite economic uncertainty and shifting legislation, Dave believes Hull’s property market remains ‘buoyant’. With major employers like Amazon and Siemens attracting working professionals to the city, demand for rental accommodation remains strong, though there are signs of change, particularly with landlords selling off properties and new stock coming onto the market.

“We’re seeing more landlords exiting,” he says. “It’s becoming harder to treat property as a sideline. You’re either in the game or you’re not.”

Dave believes changes like the proposed Renters’ Reform Bill have made things more difficult for smaller or older landlords. “If you’ve been doing this for 30 years, and you’re now facing new regulation, rising interest rates and tax changes - some people just decide it’s time to get out,” he says.

Still, Hull’s low entry costs continue to attract both domestic and overseas investors. “You can buy a house here for £70,000 to £100,000 and get yields of eight to 10 per cent,” Dave says. “Try doing that in Leeds, where entry is £300,000. It’s a big difference.”

Having recently returned from 14 months travelling with his family, Dave is now actively growing his own portfolio again - going from zero to over 30 properties this year. He says he’s focused on both yield and appreciation, investing in blocks of flats, family homes, and more across the city.