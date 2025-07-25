Planning granted for £20.4m 83-home development near Normanton
Called Altofts Acres and located off Wharfedale Drive near Normanton, the development will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.
It will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types. Work is expected to start on site this month, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in February 2026.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a business we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations.
“Altofts Acres is evidence of this. Our development will create a new, thriving community which will benefit the local area and the people who live there.
“We look forward to starting work on development and provide prospective buyers in the Altofts area with a new range of practically designed, energy efficient new homes.
For further information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Altofts Acres.’