Planning granted for £22m, 67 home development in Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield

Housebuilder Honey will build 67 new two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield after being granted planning permission for a £22.15m development.

Called Violet, the development is located on Rowley Lane, adjacent to Penistone Road on the outskirts of Huddersfield town centre.

Violet will comprise 13 of Honey’s house types and include terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. Prices at the development will start from £269,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Avocado house type.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Planning granted - Honey will build 67 new homes at Fenay Bridge, Huddersfield (CGI is illustrative of house types)

The site was granted outline planning permission in December 2022 and forms part of the Kirklees Local Plan which requires a total of 31,140 new homes to be built between 2013 to 2031.

In addition to delivering new homes in Fenay Bridge, Honey has pledged financial contributions to support a range of local initiatives aimed at enhancing the community's infrastructure.

Work at Violet is scheduled to start in this month, with the first homes expected to be released for sale in July. Honey anticipates that the first residents will move into their new homes in spring year.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.

The company is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “Our Violet development will provide those looking to move in and to Fenay Bridge the opportunity to own a high-specification, high-quality home

“There is strong demand from buyers for new homes which combine style, substance, and sustainability, and we have already seen positive interest since first announcing our plans for the site.

“We now look forward to starting works on site and launching the first homes for sale at this new community we are delivering in Fenay Bridge.

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique style bathrooms with a signature free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.

In addition, the house types accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent less carbon emissions.