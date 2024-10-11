Plans submitted for new homes in Scarborough

York-based housebuilder Persimmon has submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council for a mix of new homes in Cayton.

The site in Cayton is allocated for housing in Scarborough’s Local Plan and is crucial to achieving North Yorkshire Council’s goal of delivering 2,500 new homes.

The initial phase of Persimmon’s development would consist of 251 dwellings, while the remaining 1,149 homes; primary school land and local centre are included in the outline application.

Persimmon’s application includes a mix of 1 to 4-bedroom homes built to new regulations offering better energy efficiency and reduced energy bills.

CGI representation of the new homes

All of the homes would also be fitted with EV chargers.

The master plan includes significant areas of public open space and community amenities like sports pitches, trim trail equipment, cycle links, play areas and a local centre.

Through the Section 106 agreement, Persimmon would make significant contributions to the local area.

These include providing 1.4 hectares of land to the council for the construction of a primary school, continuing the Cayton Approach link road into the site and the potential introduction of a new bus route through the wider site.

The application includes financial contributions towards improving education, healthcare, and offsite sports facilities.

Plans also include the creation of a new junction onto Cayton Low Road and the construction of north-to-south and east-to-west spine roads to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

Joel Frank, Land Director, Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “This development will deliver high-quality new homes for local homebuyers alongside significant investment into the local area.

“Throughout the process, we have been engaging with the local community and Cayton Parish Council.

“Our resubmitted application reflects the Council’s aspirations for the site through its allocation in the Local Plan for housing, alongside improvements to design and open space in Phase 1, resulting in a reduction in the number of homes from 344 to 251. The wider application area now includes land for a school and a new local centre.