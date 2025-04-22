Playing the long game with major restoration projects in Yorkshire like the Doncaster Corn Exchange

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People keep asking us to put solar panels on roofs or put heat pumps in. And I compare it to a doctor telling you you need a false limb before he’s even diagnosed your problem. That's what we're doing in buildings - we're not responding to how the building performs.”

So says Steve Dam, retrofit lead at Sewell Group, the Hull-headquartered business which includes construction arms.

He is talking about measuring energy performance of a building but believes you have to start with the fundamentals in refurbishments before and the ‘bells and whistles’ can be added later.

Inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“We're trying to help clients to play a longer, smarter game. Some steps feel like backward ones because you say let's keep your gas, but let's insulate and not put your heat pumps there. They might be all the rage but let's save that capital for doing something more compliance driven and then in two or three years time when your renewals funding comes through you're in a position to benefit from all the work you've done this year.”

Clancy Consulting is a national multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy. Russel Greenwood, its divisional director for building services, says that working within the constraints of existing structures often brings challenges.

“Creative engineering solutions are needed to ensure these buildings are transformed so they can operate to their maximum. This includes using the thermal mass, which can be significant in historic buildings, to optimise the environmental conditions.

“Good examples of where specialist structural advice can ensure a new lease of life, following refurbishment and repair work, can be seen in the Grade II Listed Queens Arcade in Leeds and the Sun Pavilion in Harrogate, both of which now respond to current and future needs.”

First look inside the newly refurbished Doncaster Corn Exchange. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 10th December 2024

Sewell’s Dam says refurbs can be difficult to price because of abnormal costs whereas a new build is usually much more predictable but you may get more leeway on building regulations for older buildings.

Sewell was appointed to a £500m framework agreement in January to support the decarbonisation of public sector organisations, including the NHS. It was also behind the award-winning refurbishment of a disused former fire station to create the STEAM Studios for Hull’s Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) and the upgrade of buildings across Rotherham Hospital’s site.

Dam says: “STEAM was a rare opportunity and what you get with a building like that is the whole community being engaged in the end users, the stakeholders, the suppliers, way beyond what you'd ever get in a modern equivalent. It’s really intangible from a pound and pence property sense but so valuable to the community as a learning asset.”

Doncaster Corn Exchange

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the Grade II listed Corn Exchange at Doncaster Market, features Victorian classical architecture with a dome. It has gone through 24 months of restoration to regenerate the building back to its former glory.

Works included the roof, drainage, windows and stonework. The works have also seen the removal of the non-original mezzanine, providing a flexible, open space which will be able to host events and pop-up markets.

A range of new features have also been added including a staircase, LED feature lighting, improved heating, new accessible toilets, and a new ventilation system. It now has brand-new gallery flooring and ten new retail units. A soft launch was held in November and retail units are set to open in April.

The building was gutted in a fire in 1994. Richard Gibbons, chief operating officer at the market’s operator Market Asset Management, says: “The fit out after the fire made it quite dark and there were blind corners but now it's full of the light from the top and all the units are visible.

“High quality retail units have been delivered and there’s this massive space in the middle of the building which looks towards a stage and stepped area which takes you up to the next level which is where you access the international food hall. It looks high quality now with a really good wood finish which stands out.”

Specialist contractors and stonemasons were used on the project. Jim Hopper, commercial manager at City of Doncaster Council, says the building was suffering from damp issues. “It wasn’t just contained to the impact of the fire, there were a lot of things linked to the historic construction of the building which was ultimately linked to the development of the market.

“The market has seen different evolutions since the early 1700s and we've gone back even further as we started to undertake the works. There's about three levels of drainage works on the structure and because of the change in elevations, part of the Corn Exchange is below the ground level of the main market hall. Back in the day, they didn't used to use damp coursing and all that has left a legacy of problems

“Our understanding of older buildings has come a long way since 1994. We’ve been sympathetic to the old girl in terms of making sure she doesn't kind of get to the same levels of decay that she did previously. Things like ventilation voids allow the walls to breathe rather than them being plastered over.”

