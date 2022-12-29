News you can trust since 1754
Poshest areas in Leeds: 8 of the most expensive towns and suburbs to live in - from Bramhope to Horsforth

These are eight of the most expensive areas to live in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
29th Dec 2022, 9:25am

Below is a list of the most expensive places to live across the city, collated using data obtained by property specialists Rightmove.

1. Bramhope

Properties in the village of Bramhope had an overall average price of £571,638 over the last year. This figure is 4% up on the previous year and 23% up on the 2017 peak of £464,803.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Alwoodley

Properties in the suburb of Alwoodley had an overall average price of £399,726 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Alwoodley over the last year were 8% up on the previous year and 34% up on the 2019 peak of £298,075.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Calverley

Properties in the village of Calverley had an overall average price of £321,114 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Calverley over the last year were 9% up on the previous year and 31% up on the 2016 peak of £245,271.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Horsforth

Properties in the town of Horsforth had an overall average price of £327,896 over the last year. Overall, sold prices in Horsforth over the last year were 6% up on the previous year and 18% up on the 2019 peak of £278,060.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

