In its Autumn Yorkshire and The Humber regional market report the Fine and Country luxury home agents said that housing market conditions continue to improve. “The market is recalibrating to the new norm of higher interest rates and people are going ahead and getting on with their move,” it said.

However, housebuilder Conroy Brook Group’s chief executive Richard Conroy, inset, says he is currently less optimistic . “We are finding the top end of the market pretty slow to be honest. We have a couple of houses priced up to £700,000 in a good part of Huddersfield [Fixby] which we are struggling to sell. They’re lovely houses and there is demand but people either can’t afford them or can’t sell their own homes.”

Richard, who moved the company’s offices from Holmfirth to Dodworth, near Barnsley, assesses hot locations: “In Fixby the attraction was access to the M62 and Leeds and Manchester and the South Yorkshire market is helped by decent access to the M1. South Yorkshire has improved and Sheffield has a very constrained supply,” he says.

Sort Trae, Thurgoland, by HEM Architects. The Sheffield-based firm specialises in designing quality and energy-efficient new homes and improving existing ones.

Sheffield-based HEM Architects specialises in designing quality and energy-efficient new homes and improving existing ones. Its ultra-modern Sort Trae home at Thurgoland, South Yorkshire, has won industry awards. Director Alan MacDonald says that for high-end homes, it’s not usually the design that leads to a planning refusal. “Getting your technical stuff nailed down gives you much more free rein with what you can design,” he says.

According to Alan, you need to think about the story you’re going to tell the planners and don’t talk about materials or what the house will look like initially, sticking to where the house will go on the site and what size it will be because you don’t want planners prejudicing it with their personal taste. “When working with the planners it is really important to take it in stages and get them to agree to each step before you move on to the next,” he adds.

So what are buyers now looking for in an exec home? Alan says: “They are interested in high sustainability performance. Beyond the solar panels and electric vehicle charging, having mechanical ventilation is really important, particularly with new building regulations.”

HEM works with York-based smart home tech company Potes. At its most basic it includes various technologies which communicate with each other such as energy technologies. But it can also go further and include a security system and lights. Alan adds: “People are looking for a wow factor when you enter a property.

Liam Widdop, co-founder at Halifax-based interiors designer Curatd Interiors, said in executive home kitchens, appliances such as Miele, Neff, and Sub-Zero are often requested. Picture: Curated Interiors

"In one home we worked on you can see all the way to the roof of the three-storey house with a walkway that’s suspended in mid-air. So it doesn’t cost loads for the developer or lose much from the floor space to build but it can really make a difference to how big it feels and how quickly it sells.

“We’re also looking at big areas to socialise and smaller, more intimate, relaxing spaces. Garages are still important; not necessarily for your car but definitely for bikes and home gyms. Gardens are really important as is having a good connection to the garden.”

In interiors and bathrooms he sees demand for bold colours and tiles: “There’s a lot of wall panelling too, though there’s still too much anthracite grey windows which will date. Natural materials are popular as well, a lot of people go for stone and timbers.”

Richard says the trend for German handleless kitchens such as SieMatic continues, though he has seen kitchen colour interest shift from whites and creams to darker woods, grey or even black. “But decent appliances and a good-quality work surface are still wanted,” he says.

A Conroy Brook kitchen. Picture: Conroy Brook

“People want underfloor heating. Sliding doors are wanted instead of bi-fold. And large format tiles, preferably the bigger the better too.”

Liam Widdop, co-founder at Halifax-based interiors designer Curatd Interiors, says in executive home kitchens, appliances such as Miele, Neff, and Sub-Zero are often requested. “When it comes to materials, statement natural stone is highly sought after for its elegance and durability,” he says. “They not only add a timeless look but also provide a sense of luxury. Similarly, hardwood materials for flooring, cabinetry, and furniture lend warmth and sophistication to any space.”

Liam says there’s a difference between what works in suburban homes and those in the country. “City homes typically embrace a contemporary, sophisticated, and bold style, with clean lines and striking accents,” he says. “However, softer neutral tones like beiges and creams are incorporated to create a calming, cosy feel amid the urban hustle.