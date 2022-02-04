Property of the Week with Hornseys: A four-bedroom family home in Market Weighton – £295,000

Oak Road, Market Weighton – £295,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551. Photo courtesy of Hornseys

The property has four bedrooms: a master bedroom with shower en-suite, two doubles and one single.

There’s a family bathroom, downstairs cloakroom and a spacious kitchen diner, creating the hub of this ready-to-move-in home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The low maintenance south-west facing rear garden is perfect for entertaining. It has a large storage shed and work /garden room with insulated walls, convector heater, light and power connected.

Oak Road, Market Weighton – £295,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551. Photo courtesy of Hornseys

The home also has a private driveway for several cars, garage, and easy access to main road and commuter routes.