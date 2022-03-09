Property of the Week with Hornseys: A spacious three bedroom detached bungalow in Market Weighton

Crumpton Road, Market Weighton – £370,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

The property benefits from a recently refurbished dining kitchen and en-suite shower room, and is decorated with neutral colours throughout.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Externally, the property has a detached double garage and a fully enclosed, well-stocked rear garden with fish pond.

Crumpton Road, Market Weighton – £370,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

It also benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.