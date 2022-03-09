Property of the Week with Hornseys: A spacious three bedroom detached bungalow in Market Weighton

This spacious and well maintained three bedroom detached bungalow, on the market through Hornseys, is situated on a good sized plot in a sought-after Market Weighton location.

By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:34 pm
Crumpton Road, Market Weighton – £370,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

The property benefits from a recently refurbished dining kitchen and en-suite shower room, and is decorated with neutral colours throughout.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, master bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

Externally, the property has a detached double garage and a fully enclosed, well-stocked rear garden with fish pond.

It also benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

PropertyHornseysMarket Weighton