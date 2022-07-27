Property of the Week with Hornseys: A three bedroom home in a desirable Market Weighton area

Set within a desirable area in Market Weighton, this three bedroom detached house, on the market with Hornseys, is in need of some updating.

By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 9:05 am
38 Springdale Road, Market Weighton – £340,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
38 Springdale Road, Market Weighton – £340,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

The home briefly comprises: Entrance hall, WC, living room, dining room, garden room, kitchen and rear entrance lobby on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

A mature front garden and driveway lead to a garage and south facing rear garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

38 Springdale Road, Market Weighton – £340,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
38 Springdale Road, Market Weighton – £340,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
PropertyHornseysMarket Weighton