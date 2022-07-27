Property of the Week with Hornseys: A three bedroom home in a desirable Market Weighton area

38 Springdale Road, Market Weighton – £340,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
The home briefly comprises: Entrance hall, WC, living room, dining room, garden room, kitchen and rear entrance lobby on the ground floor, and three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.
A mature front garden and driveway lead to a garage and south facing rear garden.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
